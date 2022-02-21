The Economist: The true price of empty offices – Economics

Cities often recover from crises. From pandemics and earthquakes to floods and fires, urban organizations came out stronger when faced with adversity. After the great fire of London destroying most of the city in 1666, a series of fire safety regulations were issued. Builders exchanged wood for brick or stone. The walls became thicker. The streets got wider. When cholera spread rapidly across the US in the 1850s, New York and other cities created sewer networks and public parks. As the disease spread across Paris, authorities there also began to take radical public health measures. Tree-lined avenues were built, fountains were erected and tenements were extinct.

Urban areas currently face another kind of problem. As the mass return to offices is still uncertain, the pandemic has sparked debate about the future of commercial areas. The regions with the main financial centers, such as Manhattan, the City of London, the neighborhoods of Marunouchi, in Tokyoand La Defense, in Paris, suffer the consequences of the exodus from the offices. Before the lockdowns, the world’s 21 largest business districts were home to 4.5 million workers and around 20% of the company’s headquarters. Fortune Global 500according to EY it’s the Urban Land Institute.

As Covid-19 emptied offices around the world, most of the work that was done in them migrated to homes. As the pandemic drags into its third year, the fate of urban business districts remains uncertain. Will they be able to continue attracting investment, or will new work patterns threaten their importance?

At first glance, things could have been worse for the office tower owners. Unlike the retail and hospitality sectors, most office tenants continued to pay rent and analysts backtracked on many of their worst projections. Leasing even increased in cities like London in late 2021.

But the reality is far from rosy. O home office impacted demand for office space, with vacancy rates rising faster in business districts. Worldwide, unoccupied offices represent 12% of the total – before the pandemic, it was 8%. In London, 18% of offices are empty. In New York, it’s almost 16%.

Instead of reducing rents, landlords are offering more “freebies” than ever before to retain tenants or attract new ones. In Manhattan, cash bonuses for tenants – typically used to equip new offices – have more than doubled since 2016. Across the US, the average number of months of free rent has risen to the highest on record since 2013. Some real estate developers continue to optimistic, betting that demand for offices will eventually return to normal. But with each new variant of Covid-19, plans for a mass return to the workplace are delayed again.

CHANGE. Financial markets reflect the gloomy mood. Offices, particularly in business districts, are rapidly losing ground to better performing real estate areas such as warehouses and residential buildings. Having traditionally formed the bulk of commercial real estate portfolios in the US, offices accounted for less than a fifth of transactions in 2021.

Globally, investors spent more on residential real estate for the first time. Foreign office investment has also dropped below the pre-pandemic average in countries like the US and Australia in 2021. On the other hand, foreign investment in warehouses has more than doubled in these markets.

Valuations also reflect uncertainty. Building prices in commercial districts have suffered even as commercial real estate prices have risen in other parts of cities. In San Francisco’s financial district, for example, home prices have dropped by nearly a fifth since the end of 2019, according to the latest estimates. Across the wider metro area, they are up by more than 5%. In Manhattan, they have fallen by about 8% since the beginning of the pandemic. Asian cities performed better. Office prices in Seoulfor example, have increased by more than a third since the end of 2019. In Singapore, they are up by more than 10%.

Most investors take a long-term perspective, so capital allocated to offices will be locked up for years. But market sentiment is shifting from cities with a high concentration of offices to smaller cities with a greater mix of buildings. A survey of investors with assets under management of more than US$50 billion by CBREa real estate consulting firm, showed a preference in 2021 for markets like Phoenix and Denver over NY and Chicago.

The biggest financial centers will no doubt continue to attract large sums: London offices are expected to attract £60bn ($81bn) of foreign capital over the next few years, according to the property consultancy Knight Frank. But deserted office blocks in once-populated business districts will continue to make the situation look less hopeful.

The owners insist the concerns are overblown. Although many buildings remain empty, they argue that the demand for the best spaces remains strong. It is true that some prime properties still attract many interested parties.

Tenants are increasingly replacing old office buildings with modern, greener workplaces with better air filtration systems and higher quality amenities. However, these upscale properties represent 20% or less of buildings in most cities. (However, they do account for a disproportionate share of investment activity: in New York, just nine of 69 office sales accounted for 80% of the total amount invested in 2021.)

The chasm between the best assets and the rest of the market will widen. Renovations may rejuvenate some buildings. For many, however, inflation, a shortage of labor and building materials, and the high cost of modernizing buildings to meet stricter environmental standards will make it difficult to justify the expense.

The consequences for commercial districts can be profound. The mass departure of professionals also harms cafes, restaurants and small businesses. Many were already struggling with supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and escalating expenses. The lockdowns cost Sydney’s economy an estimated $178 million a week and 40,000 jobs. Across New York City, more than a third of small businesses closed during total lockdowns; before the pandemic, the sector represented more than half of the private sector jobs in the city.

CONSEQUENCES. Municipal finances are also vulnerable. Inactive offices mean falling tax revenues for cities that depend on them to finance public services. Empty offices also impact the transportation system. The reduced number of passengers is estimated to cause a £1.5bn hole in London’s industry finances by 2024. Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New Yorkwhich runs the city’s subway system, predicts a deficit of $1.4 billion in 2025 as federal financial aid runs out.

Business districts are adopting defensive measures. A common strategy has been to make them more agitated, a trend that was already underway before the pandemic. London is proposing more “all-night cultural parties”, traffic-free streets on weekends and at least 1,500 new apartments by 2030, while the commercial building complex Canary Wharf added bars, restaurants and boat rides in the area to appeal to a younger crowd.

THE Singapore Urban Renewal Authority recognizes that the mix of buildings in the city center may need to be reconsidered, as well as plans to create more cycle lanes and pedestrian-only streets. In the US, skyscrapers are opening their doors to the public, offering new viewpoints and “Instagrammable” art installations. Sydney closed some streets in the city center so people could dine al fresco. And Paris plans to turn La Défense’s parking lots into the final stretch of product delivery. As the world of work evolves, workplaces are changing with it. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA

© 2021 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. RIGHTS RESERVED. PUBLISHED UNDER LICENSE. THE ORIGINAL ENGLISH TEXT IS AT WWW.ECONOMIST.COM