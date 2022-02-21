The results that move the market – Money Times

THE electrobras (ELET3) gathers shareholders on Tuesday to discuss the privatization process and the corporate restructuring that will keep Eletronuclear and Itaipu Binacional under federal control. Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), OK (VALE3), IRB (IRBR3), Inter (BIDI11) report results.

Questions from Minister Vital do Rêgo, from the Federal Audit Court (TCU)on the value of the grant in privatization may have impacts on the AGE, according to Valor.

Eletrobras shareholders are still evaluating whether they will act on the matter, Valor found, although questions about the final value of the operation by groups opposed to privatization were expected.

The week

February 21: assaí ( ASAI3 ), Inter Bank , blau ( BLAU3 ), JSL ( JSLG3 ), miter ( MTRE3 ), moved ( MOVI3 ) publish results

( ), , ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) publish results February 22: Eletrobras gathers shareholders in an EGM on the privatization process

February 22: Definition of price per share in subsequent offering by espadrilles ( ALPA4 )

( ) February 22: BRF ( BRFS3 ), locate ( RENT3 ), Drogasil Streak ( RADL3 ), Alive ( VIVT4 ) report quarterly results

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) report quarterly results February 23: CTEEP ( TRPL4 ), Gerdau ( GGBR4 ), GPA ( PCAR3 ), Minerva ( BEEF3 ), odontoprev ( ODPV3 ), Petrobras , São Carlos ( SCAR3 ), simpar ( SIMH3 ), South America ( SULA11 ), Tim ( TIMS3 ), over par ( UGPA3 ) disclose balance sheet

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), , ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) disclose balance sheet February 24: AES Brazil ( AESB3 ), ambev ( ABEV3 ), American ( AMER3 ), Blue (BLUE4 ), BK Brazil ( BKBR3 ), CCR ( CCRO3 ), Hypera ( HYPE3 ), IRB Brazil , JHSF ( JHSF3 ), Omega Generation ( MEGA3 ), Fine gold , Randon ( RAPT4 ), Sanepar ( SAPR3 ), Vale report results

( ), ( ), ( ), ), ( ), ( ), ( ), , ( ), ( ), , ( ), ( ), Vale report results February 25: Braskem ( BRKM6 ) gathers shareholders at a meeting to resolve on the conversion of class B preferred shares into class A preferred shares, at the ratio of 2 class B to one class A

( ) gathers shareholders at a meeting to resolve on the conversion of class B preferred shares into class A preferred shares, at the ratio of 2 class B to one class A February 25: Marcopolo (POMO3) publishes quarterly balance sheet

No agreement

THE JBS (JBSS3) withdrew its proposal to acquire all of Pilgrim’s Pride’s outstanding common stock after failing to reach an agreement with the PPC Board’s Special Committee on the terms of the transaction, the company said in a market statement. After the news, shares of chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride dropped 15% in the aftermarket last Thursday.

BR Malls conversations

One month after the board turned down the proposed merger with the Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), a BRMalls (BRML3) resumed talks with Ancar Ivanhoé and with Gafisa (GFSA3), controlled by Nelson Tanure, according to the State of São Paulo.

The company confirmed preliminary talks with Ancar, with whom it had already tried to reach an agreement in 2020. The Estado report says that even the talks with Aliansce would not be definitively concluded, but today they would take place between shareholders in favor of the agreement.

Not now

THE CSN (CSNA3) decided to cancel the IPO request of the CSN Cimentos unit, which could raise around R$ 2 billion. The company claimed adverse conditions in the domestic and international markets.

The process had already been postponed in July 2021. CSN intended to finance 50% of the Holcim purchase with IPO proceeds, according to the company’s CFO last September.