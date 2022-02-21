‘There are militiamen trying to stop us’, says Caco Barcellos | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Caco Barcellos comments on the routine with the “Reporter Profession”

Of the many connections that are important for a person to feel alive and active, the most essential is human connection. About to turn 72 on March 5th and 50 of his career in 2022, Caco Barcellos follows the technological revolution that influences the practice of journalism, adapting well to it. In the current season of “Reporter Profession”, for example, which premiered last week, he starts filming himself in some articles, an old desire. But the intention is to establish an even more natural contact with people, since what he most likes to do is tell stories, he likes people.

“I take the subway, take the bus, and that only enriches me, because people want to talk,” says this observer, whose trademark is to turn his gaze to harsh realities that many prefer not to see. Here, Caco shares the pleasures and difficulties of his routine, talking about the desire to work until the last day of life, dodging fake news, militias or any other barrier: “The real problem is death. Will I stop seeing all this? I think it’s a joke!”

In “Reporter Profession”, you closely cover the reality of people marginalized by society, groups ignored by the public power. They are sad, heavy stories, and yet you define yourself as an optimistic person. How to maintain this optimism?

It’s a matter of survival strategy. I want to work until the last day of my life, believing that our work, however simple, has relative relevance. I still think there is a transformational movement in the world and I would love to be a part of it. Now, for example, we have a threat of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Certainly, at the beginning of my profession, we would have expected a super-reporter to get there to tell this story and join everyone else. Today, I’m sure the cameras will show first about the bombs that are dropping from one side to the other. And we’ll come later to tell you why the bomb is falling there and not somewhere else. This no camera will explain. You will always be a reporter. We have to get out of our heads the rush of the scoop, of counting first, of exclusivity. More and more what we have is to tell better. That’s why I’m optimistic. Because our work will always be necessary. As much as we hope for a better world and often this does not happen as we wish, I have young partners at work, I have my children (Ian, Iuri and Alice)… They will continue for longer wishing the best for the children. people.

Do you feel like a loner (or almost) practicing this type of journalism today, focused on the underprivileged classes?

Maybe you’re right, but on the other hand I understand my work as complementary. If everyone did what we do, maybe we wouldn’t have this space that we have. If society is being contemplated with hard news, we will seek to deepen other things. In my daily life, I don’t feel lonely. I’m always surrounded by a lot of people, I’m sensitive to people’s affection. In the communities, people shout: “The white-haired guy who likes to come into our house is coming”. I am delighted with the trust people have in us. The “Reporter Profession” would not exist if people prevented us from entering their homes, walking on the streets. Now there are groups of militiamen there trying to stop us, armed groups… But we have to be there! There is a risk, but we have to deflect and go there, protecting our team.

Do you come across a lot of fearful situations?

The country is experiencing polarization. In fact, not only in Brazil, but everywhere, the press has been attacked, especially by the denialists. We are more exposed as any individual today becomes a communicator on social media. We are the target of this because our work is public. But for this season, for example, we produced an article about precarious housing. We circulated throughout the Baixada Fluminense and did not hear any offense. I talked to a lot of poor people, in favelas, some of them a little critical, but always with respect, no offense. The majority, in fact, very much desired our presence. I feel immense affection.

Do they welcome you with coffee?

Much! And usually full of sugar, which I don’t like (laughs). But I take it with the greatest pleasure, because it is done with dedication. When they don’t offer, I ask. It’s a way to take a breath.

You wrote “Rota 66”, about police violence in São Paulo, in 1992. You also lived through the dictatorship and believed that, with its end, violence would end. But today we have a leader who defends weapons, the police continue to kill, a young Congolese is clubbed to death without anyone reacting (Moïse Kabagambe, beaten at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca). How to breathe?

Unfortunately the violence has not ended, we are getting disappointed. Things don’t happen as fast as we want. Regarding the episode of the young Congolese, this also has to do with the violence of the state, which is very truculent. Over five centuries and 22 years, an efficient way of doing public safety has never been thought of. It is always along the path of extreme violence. And the state does not kill alone. Brazilian society has within it a culture of worrying violence. The brutality of the young man from Congo impressed me as much as the number of people who watched and did nothing. Why didn’t anyone yell “stop it”? Ten people is more than three people. How is it that there are not people in society screaming ”enough”? They’ve been killing people every day since 1970. If it were true that this policy of confrontation is efficient, Rio and São Paulo would be a paradise.

Why don’t people scream?

I’m not the one who has to give that answer. I carry out my task with difficulty, which is to tell stories with determination. While we have competitors everywhere demoralizing our profession, producing fake news. Then I say: ”Look at us working under the sun and rain, in the floods, all to tell you a story, because we are professionals and this is our duty”. The struggle to convince us to have a more politically organized society is a task for many, not just for us journalists.

The “Reporter Profession” has been around since 2006. Did you imagine it would last this long?

Honestly, I celebrate every week the fact that I have the privilege of telling a story to so many people. I remember when I started in a newspaper, selling from hand to hand, in the alternative press. And then comes TV, which reaches millions. So I remember my childhood, when I would tell a story to two or three people in the neighborhood and it made me so happy…

And what is it like to tell the sad stories? Have you ever cried, Kermit?

I hide it well. I’m ashamed, this stupid thing that males can’t cry. This is ingrained somehow. But I cry too much. I would often go into the cinema to see a movie and cry. When he was very tense, he did that. As cinema is a little out of fashion, I cry on the couch at home. I watched the series about Nara Leão and cried a lot with that voice, with that warrior.

It’s 50 years of career in 2022. What’s the balance?

I haven’t had time to do it yet (laughs). I never thought about what I’m going to do next month. It sounds like a catchphrase, but it’s true. Reporter depends on others.

Is being in full activity one of the secrets to maintaining all your youthfulness at 71?

This is a project that began in 1971, when I discovered macrobiotics, leading a healthier way of life, with food based on nature, without pesticides. It’s working out! According to the last exam I took, my metabolic age is 53 years old. I read a lot, even medication leaflets. And I also play sports, I play football. We don’t even talk about age anymore, we talk about energy. Soon we will be a country of mature people, we will live with these people. We hope that ideas don’t get old.

Does a guy like you who doesn’t think about what he’s going to do tomorrow think about death?

I have a problem with death since childhood. That’s a lot of time in therapy. Will I stop seeing all this? I think it’s a joke! In fact, it’s a regret to realize that the time to leave is approaching, I’m not satisfied with that.