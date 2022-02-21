Thief steals R$30 million in diamonds and returns only R$2,000; understand

A woman who pretended to be an expert in gemstones to exchange diamonds valued at £4.2 million for stones was ordered to return just £244.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, is serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to steal.

On the day of the murder, she walked into the famous Boodles jewelry store in London’s upscale Mayfair and told officials she had been sent to appraise seven diamonds on behalf of Russian buyers.

Lakatos, a native of Romania, was detained after being caught by security cameras performing a sleight of hand in which she managed to exchange a padlocked suitcase containing genuine diamonds for a duplicate. In July last year, she was convicted of the crime.

It all happened in March 2016.

Lakatos pretended to be an expert in gemstones Image: Reproduction

Woman replaced diamonds with a suitcase containing stones Image: Reproduction / London Police

According to investigations, after changing the suitcases, she left the store.

He then gave the gems to an unknown woman linked to an international criminal gang, who fled the UK for France in three hours.

The briefcase containing the stones was placed in the jewelry store’s safe and the crime was not discovered until the next day.

The real diamonds were never recovered.

Now, a judge has sentenced Lakatos to pay a fine that reportedly equals his entire estate.

At her trial, it was said that Lakatos’ only possessions were 244 pounds sterling (£1,700) in cash found with her when she was arrested.

Judge Alexander Milne highlighted the “striking contrast” between the value of the stolen diamonds and the Lakatos estate.

Lakatos changed clothes in a pub bathroom before fleeing the country Image: Reproduction / London Police

As the money had already been seized, the magistrate set a standard one-day sentence and gave him one month to pay off the debt.

Lakatos should be extradited to France, where she resided.