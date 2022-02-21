Thousands of anchovies mysteriously turn up dead in Chile; Look

Thousands of sardines and anchovies were found dead on a beach in Chile, in the region known as Bío Bío. The situation was recorded yesterday.

According to the television channel Tele Cinco, environmental authorities in the Chilean region are studying the causes of the incident. Residents suspect that water quality off the coast of the Coliumo peninsula may be related to the mortality.

Some neighbors who live near the beach say that the death of the fish is related to the low levels of oxygen in the water, which would have led these animals to seek nutrients closer to the coast, according to information gathered by Tele Cinco.

Fish mortality off the coast of Chile was recorded last Sunday Image: Reuters/Juan Gonzalez

The event is not unheard of on the Chilean coast. In February last year, a wave of dead fish invaded the shores of Aruco beach, which is just over 100 km from the Coliumo peninsula.

At the time, two hypotheses were raised for what might have happened. The first one has to do with the drop in oxygen levels, which could also be the cause this time around. There is also the possibility that the mortality is related to the discharge of pollutants from mining activities.