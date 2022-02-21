Thousands of people take to the streets in Senegal to call for the criminalization of homosexuality | World

A crowd gathered on Sunday (20) in the capital Dakar to ask for the repression against homosexuals in Senegal to be reinforced. The mobilization began after the country’s parliament rejected a bill to criminalize homosexuality.

With placards in their hands demanding the tightening of the country’s anti-gay legislation, thousands of Senegalese invaded the streets of Dakar. They are led by the collective And Sam Djiko Yi (Together We Protect Our Values), which convened the protest, bringing together members from more than 125 associations across the country.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

2 of 3 Protesters burn a rainbow flag in Dakar on February 20, 2022 — Photo: Seyllou/AFP Protesters burn a rainbow flag in Dakar on February 20, 2022 – Photo: Seyllou/AFP

Eleven deputies, authors of a controversial bill rejected by the Senegalese Parliament last December, are part of the collective. The government claims that article 319 of the Penal Code already punishes “acts against nature and indecent exposure”, which would rule out the need to explicitly target homosexuals. Senegalese President Macky Sall reinforced the message, which does not seem to have convinced part of the population.

Bill against LGBTs in advertising advances in Alesp; OAB, brands and evangelicals campaign for diversity

For the Senegalese president, law banning homosexuality is not homophobic

“Our proposal is to toughen the penalty. Homosexuality does not exist in our values, nor in our faith. Like polygamy, which is prohibited in several countries, here we prohibit homosexuality”, says Imam Pape Birame Sarr, a member of the of the collective.

Among the protesters, many university students, such as Aminata Sow, who studies Literature. “Homosexuality has not yet been completely criminalized here. This is a big problem because our culture doesn’t accept homosexuals, nor our religions. Homosexuality cannot be tolerated in the Senegal“, he defends.

Currently, Senegal’s Constitution punishes with up to five years in prison and fines of up to 1,500,000 CFA francs (equivalent to more than R$13,000) “acts against nature with individuals of the same sex”. However, the bill proposes to increase the sentence to up to 10 years in prison and 5 million CFA francs (about R$44,500). The text calls for the tightening of legislation against gays, lesbians, transsexuals, but also against zoophilia and necrophilia, considered “similar practices”.

3 of 3 Protest against gays in Dakar, Senegal, on February 20, 2022 — Photo: Seyllou/AFP Demonstration against gays in Dakar, Senegal, on February 20, 2022 – Photo: Seyllou/AFP

For Seydi Gassama, director of Amnesty International’s Senegal office, “acts against nature are already severely punished in the country.” The law, which made it possible to arrest and convict several citizens in recent years, is extremely criticized by human rights defenders.

The activist claims that the massive mobilization is “a political instrumentation to weaken power and attack Senegal’s secular foundations”. The country goes to the polls on July 31 for legislative elections.