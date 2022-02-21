Thousands of sardines and anchovies turn up dead on a beach in Chile; Watch VIDEO | World

Thousands of sardines and anchovies turned up dead on a beach in Chile on Saturday (19), local authorities said.

The fish are piled up on the sand strip of Tomé beach, in the Bío-Bío region, more than 650 kilometers from the capital Santiago.

The mayor of Tomé, Ivonne Rivas, said in an interview with local television that the cleaning work is made difficult by the geography of the place.

“This is not an area that we can easily access,” Rivas said. “We also cannot bring in equipment to remove the carcasses, as we would to clean seaweed that clings to the coast.”

“Here, we will need the help of manual workers,” explained the mayor.

1.5 ton of fish found dead in a lagoon in RS

Thousands of fish freeze to death after heavy snowfall in Greece; Watch VIDEO

At the same time that they are trying to clean up the beach, which is already starting to release unpleasant smells, environmental authorities are investigating the water quality in the region.

There is still no official cause as to what led to the death of the animals. Some residents point to low oxygen levels in deeper waters.