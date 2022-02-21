Tico Santa Cruz and Digão exchange offenses in the networks; understand







Tico Santa Cruz and Digão exchange barbs on social media. Photo: Instagram/@ticostacruz/@digaoraimundos / Estadão

Last week, singer Tico Santa Cruz announced his temporary departure from some social networks for mental health reasons. Digão, from the Raimundos, ironically rebutted the decision and generated friction between the two.

In a statement published on his Instagram last Friday, the 18th, Tico said he was leaving Facebook and Twitter behind.

“Our society is rotting and social media helps a lot by intensifying herd behavior,” he wrote.

The Detonautas singer said he was in therapy. “There comes a time when either you protect yourself to recover, or you walk without brakes towards the abyss.”

The following day, Saturday, the 19th, Digão posted a photo with the caption: “Good morning to those who work and don’t need to leave the social network due to mental health problems”.

Even though his name was not mentioned directly, Tico decided to counter the comment and spoke about the importance of mental health.

“We must have care and respect for all people and there are not a few who come to the public to expose their weaknesses, because there are millions of Brazilians who are facing countless problems and need help, not mockery,” he wrote.

According to him, the withdrawal from the networks was to avoid comments like this. “But since Digão chose to make fun of something so important, and it doesn’t surprise me, I’ll leave the record here! So that you can understand once and for all the size of the evil and scoundrel that has taken over this country.”

In response, Digão published on the morning of this Monday, 21, a series of stories. “Did you revolt, shit? Back when you joined the assholes to lynch me, you didn’t care about my mental health.”

He also called the singer of Detonautas envious, liar, profiteer and opportunist. “To close the issue, I made fun of the fact that this asshole used a serious thing to take the focus off a huge idiocy that spoke, didn’t retract and was lynched.”





Digão calls Tico Santa Cruz an ‘opportunist’. Photo: Instagram/@digaoraimundos/Estadão