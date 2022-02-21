Tico Santa Cruz and Digão exchange pins about mental health on social networks

posted on 02/21/2022 12:50 / updated on 02/21/2022 12:51



(Credit: Instagram/Disclosure)

Tico Santa Cruz and Digão, from Raimundos, exchanged pins after the singer of Detonautas announced that he would leave the social networks for reasons of mental health. The decision was shared on Friday (18) and, the next day, Digão published a story mocking.

“Good morning to those who work and don’t need to leave the social network due to mental health problems”, wrote the Raimundos singer in a caption on a record inside an airplane.

Tico captured the record and shared a post criticizing his colleague’s position. “The issue of mental health is something extremely serious. We must be careful and respect all people and there are not a few people who come to the public to expose their weaknesses, because there are millions of Brazilians who are facing numerous problems and need help, not mockery,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, there are people who take advantage of this type of situation to ‘seal’ on social media. When I decided to step away from the networks for a while, for a serious mental health issue, it was precisely to avoid this type of people and toxic comments! But Since Digão, chose to make fun of something so important, and it doesn’t surprise me, I leave the record here!

Tico also stated that Digão’s behavior was a “banquet of insensitivity and irresponsibility” and that his commitment to the mental health banner is “sincere and true”.

Digão continued talking about the disaffection even after the stories in question had expired. “Don’t take and generalize what doesn’t belong to you! What I say has a specific and well-deserved address. Stroking victimism is the shortcut to the bottom of the well of artificial dignity! Facing the pain of reality is the only way to cure. And this is mine”, he wrote, without naming names.

Then, Digão called the lead singer of Detonautas ‘titica’ and recalled the disagreement between the two in the past.

“Did Titica revolt? Back when it was time to join the sackcloth to lynch me, you didn’t care about my ‘mental health’! And another, you talked a sh*t, tasted your own poison. a ‘good’ opportunist who sells even his own mother to have media came up with another little story to pay the poor thing and take the focus. “I do not bow to envious, liar, profiteer and opportunist,” he added.

Tico and Sergio Mallandro bullshit

Digão also recalled the rivalry between Tico Santa Cruz and Sérgio Mallandro in A Fazenda 3. “This guy is capable of anything to get media attention, including paying for the poor thing! Just like when he used a pregnant mare to escape a fight with Sérgio Mallandro in ‘The Farm’! It’s pathetic!”

“Finally, a guy who has the knack of dealing with Sérgio Mallandro, one of the nicest guys in Brazil, certainly isn’t a good guy”, wrote Digão. “One of the very few things I regret in life is having opened the doors of my house to this idiot”, he concluded.

Later, Digão returned to social networks. “Taking care of mental health by leaving the social network Twitter, but remaining on Instagram and Facebook, is the same as an alcoholic treating alcoholism by stopping drinking cachaça, but continuing to drink beer and whiskey”, he added.

“I’m not insensitive, I’m not too stupid to believe that there is a treatment for bad karate!”.