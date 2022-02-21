Tico Santa Cruz rebuts irony from Raimundos’ Digão about mental health: “Crackery”

The leader of the band Detonautas, Tico Santa Cruz, appeared on social media this weekend to counter the irony made by Digão, from the band Raimundos, regarding his mental health. The vocalist moved away from the web to undergo psychological treatment and had to deal with the provocation, in which he gained support from fans and celebrities.

Tico reported that he was moving away from the networks due to repeated attacks of hate, and decided to treat his mental health problems with a professional. “I looked for a doctor – as we all should – and I’m in the therapeutic process,” he said on Friday (18), saying he would focus on “light content” on Instagram, the only network he intends to maintain.

The following day (19), Digão posted a photo inside a plane and wrote in the caption: “Good morning to those who work and don’t need to leave the social network due to mental health problems”. He didn’t mention Tico’s name, but the reference was clear and the situation escalated.

response and support

Tico then vented on Instagram about the provocation. “The issue of mental health is something extremely serious. We must be careful and respect all people and there are not a few people who come to the public to expose their weaknesses, because there are millions of Brazilians who are facing numerous problems and need help, not for mockery,” he began.

“When I decided to get away from the networks for a while, for a serious mental health issue, it was precisely to avoid this kind of people and toxic comments! But since Digão, chose to make fun of something so important, and it doesn’t surprise me , I leave here the record! So that you understand once and for all, the size of the evil and the scoundrel that has taken over this country!”, he continued.

The singer concluded: “You can taste this feast of insensitivity and irresponsibility! My commitment to this flag is sincere and true! And if you are going through any moment of difficulty, don’t be afraid of these people – seek help!”.

In the comments area, several fans left messages of support for Tico and his struggle for mental health. “We are with you, and whoever makes these low provocations has no idea what suffering it is,” said one of them. Celebrities also appeared, such as actor Heitor Martinez: “What a shame!”, he wrote, protesting against Digão’s attitude.