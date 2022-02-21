Tico Santa Cruz revolts at Digão’s mockery of mental health

Musician Tico Santa Cruz is revolted by the mockery of Digão, from the band Raimundos, about mental health. Tico, who is the leader of Detonautas, was disgusted with a comment by Digão, mocking the removal due to problems related to mental health. “Bad and scoundrel,” Tico said.

The friction began when the Detonautas musician declared that he left Facebook and Twitter for suffering attacks of hate and that, therefore, he began to suffer from problems related to mental health.

“I looked for a doctor – as we all should – and I am in the therapeutic process,” he wrote on Friday (18). Tico also said that he would continue to post only “light” content on Instagram.

Digão makes fun of the state of health of Tico Santa Cruz

On Saturday (19), Digão posted a photo inside a plane with the caption: “Good morning to those who work and don’t need to leave the social network due to mental health problems”. Despite not having cited Tico directly, the leader of Detonautas published a message on Instagram repudiating the attitude.

“The issue of mental health is something extremely serious. We must be careful and respectful of all people and there are not a few who come out to expose their weaknesses, because there are millions of Brazilians who are facing countless problems and need help, not mockery.”

“When I decided to step away from the networks for a while, for a serious mental health issue, it was precisely to avoid this kind of people and toxic comments!”

“But since Digão, chose to make fun of something so important, and it doesn’t surprise me, I leave the record here! So that you understand once and for all, the size of the evil and scoundrel that has taken over this country!”

Artists have been in a fight before. In 2021, the leader of Detonautas released a song called “Roqueiro reaça”, in which he criticizes Digão. The musician of the band Raimundos said that he “did not feel comfortable” with a book that had a gay kiss, in addition to having criticized social distancing measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

