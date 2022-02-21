Tico Santa Cruz revolts at the mockery of Digão do Raimundos about mental health: ‘Evil and scoundrel’ | Lollapalooza 2022

Tico Santa Cruz, leader of the Detonauts, was outraged by a comment by Digão, from Raimundos, mocking the removal of social networks due to mental health problems. “Badness and scoundrels,” Tico wrote. The two are disaffected and have already fought last year (see further below).

It all started when the musician from the Detonauts announced that left Facebook and Twitter for suffering hate attacks and, therefore, suffering from mental health problems.

“I looked for a doctor – as we all should – and I am in the therapeutic process,” he wrote on Friday (18). He said he would continue to only post “light” content on Instagram.

“I am not at all surprised by the immeasurable amount of attacks, cruelty, encouragement of suicide and crimes committed by people who call themselves “good citizens” – nothing justifies this unhealthy behavior. Our society is rotting – social networks help a lot by intensifying the herd behavior,” Tico wrote.

On Saturday (19), Digão posted a photo on a plane with the caption: “Good morning to those who work and don’t need to leave the social network due to mental health problems”.

Digão did not quote Tico. Even so, the leader of the Detonauts was outraged in a post on Instagram. Read below:

“The issue of mental health is something extremely serious. We must be careful and respectful of all people and there are not a few who come to public to expose their weaknesses, because there are millions of Brazilians who are facing countless problems and need help, not mockery.

When I decided to step away from the networks for a while, due to a serious mental health issue, It was just to avoid this kind of people and toxic comments!

But since Digão, chose to make fun of something so important, and it doesn’t surprise me, I leave the record here! So that you understand once and for all, the size of the evil and scoundrel that has taken over this country!

You can taste this feast of insensitivity and irresponsibility!

My commitment to this flag is sincere and true! And if you are going through a difficult time, don’t be afraid of these people – get help!”

Artists defended Tico Santa Cruz in the post. DJ Long Beatz wrote: “This guy is a disgrace to rock! Who is Digão Raimundos? He surfed the Rodox hype!” Actor Heitor Martinez Melo commented: “What a shame!”

The Detonauts are an attraction at the Lollapalooza 2022 festival. Foo Fighters, Strokes, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Martin Garrix, Pabllo Vittar and Emicida also play between March 25th, 26th and 27th, 2022, at the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo. SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE.

This is not the first fight between Tico and Digão. In 2021, the leader of Detonautas released a song called “Roqueiro reaça”, with the verses “you stopped in time and became a jerk, your evil rocker pose is a farce, it’s no longer funny” and “spreads prejudice and misinformation, gives voice to authoritarianism and denial, but what a disgrace, you’re a ‘reaça’”.

In recent years, Digão defends conservative causes, when he said that “didn’t feel comfortable” with the comic that had a gay kiss and was censored by the former mayor of Rio Marcelo Crivella in 2019.

He has also said that Joelma could not wear a jacket with a print of punk bands because for that she would have to “listen and love” the groups.

In April 2021, Pe Lu, ex-Restart, criticized Digão for having become, according to him, a “rocker reacts”. Digão called Pe Lu a kid and said he was with people “by the bag”, citing João Gordo, Lucas Silveira, from Fresno, and Tico Santa Cruz.

In response, Tico released the song “Roqueiro reaça”.

After the publication of this text, Digão reaffirmed the criticism and called the singer “Titica”. He stated that he has also been “lynched” by him, who would not have worried about his mental health.

Digão says that Tico tastes “his own poison” and plays “poor thing”. O g1 sought out the two artists to talk about the messages, but had no response until the last update of this text.

