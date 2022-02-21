Timemania, contest 1751, accumulates a prize of R$ 2.8 million, this Saturday (19)

Saturday, February 19, there was a drawing of Timemania, contest 1751, with prize of BRL 2.8 million. In the last previous draw, held in Thursdayno one got the 7 tens and accumulated. Check out more details here, in the session of lotteriesof Techno News.

Continues after advertising





The sweepstakes of timemania are held 3 times a week, Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday, and broadcast through the digital channels of Box on YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn today, to Timemania 1751:

Result of Timemania, contest 1751:

02-10-13-52-60-63-79

Heart Team: RIVER/PI

With a single bet, 7 tensyour chances of taking the top prize of Timemania, contest 1751 are of one (01) chance in 26.4 million, that is, to win the main prize, you need to hit the 7 drawn numbers.

Continues after advertising





You will like: Result of Lotofácil, contest 2453, this Saturday (19/02), prize of R$ 4 million.

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game or purchasing a Bolão, that you find in Lottery Houses and Online Lotteries.

How to bet on Timemania?

to bet on Timemania, contest 1751 is very simple and it is still possible to bet until 17:30 lottery houses. In the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries that receive bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

A single bet with 7 numbers cost BRL 2.5. If you want to add dozens to your game, you will pay a higher amount. In addition, you can choose a Timemania Balloon.

AND take the main prize whoever hits the 7 tens. However, those who hit 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens also win smaller prizes. So check your bets and stay tuned as prizes expire after 90 days.

You will like: Result of Dupla-sena, contest 2337, this Friday (19/02), prize of R$ 7.5 million.