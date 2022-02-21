Tips for lowering sugar levels and lowering glucose naturally

In 2021, more than 74 million new cases of diabetes were reported last year in people aged between 20 and 79. Brazil ranks 5th among all those with the highest number of patients in the world, behind China, India, the USA and Pakistan. In the country, there are 16.8 million people with diabetes. The disease is characterized by a high level of glucose (sugar) in the blood, which can bring several serious health problems.

A significant number of Brazilians may also have borderline blood glucose levels. The picture deserves attention, as it has the potential to become diabetes over time. Therefore, it is necessary to manage ways to control the indices to avoid future inconveniences.

What makes glucose rise?

Several factors contribute to increased blood glucose levels. Among them, the main ones are:

Inadequate diet rich in sweets and carbohydrates;

Obesity and overweight;

Hormonal dysfunctions;

Stress and anxiety;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Genetic factors.

Risks of high glucose

It is worth noting that cases of pre-diabetes are considered to be insulin resistance. This substance is produced by the pancreas and serves as a conduit for glucose into cells. Thus, glucose gives more energy to muscle tissues.

However, when there is an accumulation of sugars in the body, the pancreas cannot produce all the necessary insulin. This causes glucose to become trapped in the bloodstream. This situation can cause hyperglycemia crises and also contribute to the appearance of:

High pressure;

High cholesterol;

Heart diseases;

Stroke;

Kidney diseases;

Blindness;

amputations.

How to lower blood sugar levels naturally

Below you can find some tips on how to naturally lower blood glucose levels and avoid health problems: