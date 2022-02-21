To contain the crisis, swine farmers in Paraná promote herd adjustments

The alert is on for swine farmers in Paraná. With production costs on the rise, stagnation of prices received by producers and excessive supply, the swine industry in Paraná has been betting on adjustments in the herd as a way to get through the moment of crisis. Among the practices adopted on the farms are the disposal of matrices based on productivity indicators and the reduction of the weight of animals sent for slaughter. In this way, in addition to reducing the supply of meat available on the market, producers and industries are able to reduce expenses with some costs, mainly food.

The context of the crisis for swine farmers is a scenario in which the main inputs for animal feed, the bag of corn and the ton of soybean meal, have been negotiated, on average, at R$ 100 and R$ 3 thousand, respectively. . In addition, there are prospects that China will reduce its imports, due to the recomposition of its domestic herd. In the domestic market, demand is expected to remain stable. In other words, the tendency is for the country to have an excess of supply. All of this explains the industry’s strategy of adjusting the herd.

“We have to look for a joint solution now. If we wait for the Safra Plan, no one else will have the credit to carry out the production. We have to look for immediate solutions”, said, during a meeting with the productive sector, the president of the Technical Commission for Pig farming at Federation of Agriculture of Paraná (Faep)Deborah Geus.

One of the guests at the meeting, the executive director of Frimesa, Elias Zydek, said that the company has already reduced the average weight of pigs slaughtered. In December of last year, for example, the animals went to slaughter weighing 131 kilos. In January, the average weight dropped to 123 kilograms. With these adjustments, the projection of the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) is that, throughout 2022, there will be a reduction of 300 thousand tons placed on the national market.

“Reducing slaughter weight ‘takes’ meat off the market. But of course there is a limit. If it goes below 120 kilos, we start to have problems with the pattern of cuts and we increase the fixed cost of production”, pointed out Zydek. “This is a bitter medicine, but in this first moment it has more advantages than disadvantages. We will have a positive effect on supply pressure,” he added.

According to Júlio Alberto Campos, financial administrative manager of Grupo Leh’s, the company has adopted a series of strategies, based on the continuous analysis of zootechnical data from the herd. In addition to the reduction in the average price of pigs sent for slaughter, he mentioned the disposal of females that are not considered as productive. With this, the pig farmer has obtained an improvement in the performance of the farms.

Another point is that the pig farmer has invested in the production of his own feed, maximizing the feed conversion of the animals and reducing costs. Even so, Campos takes it for granted that the year will be one of loss for independent producers. Without making productive inward adjustments from the gate, however, the risk is even greater.

“When you look at the zootechnical data, you see opportunities, thinking about more efficient productive management. We have improved the weaning weight, focusing on the quality of the weaned piglet. This is reflected in conversion and improves margin. The secret is for the producer to find a balance between what he needs to invest and where he needs to take his foot off”, said Campos. “But swine farming is a long-cycle activity. If the producer reduces the squad, he may miss the opportunity to participate in a good moment in the sector up front”, he pondered.

Other producers who attended the Faep CT meeting also reported similar strategies. According to swine farmer Eduardo Dystra, from Carambeí, in Campos Gerais, many independent swine farmers in the region have already reduced the weight of finished animals. One of the integrators in the region is also considering making this adjustment. “The integrator is having difficulty housing processed meats. The offer is beyond,” she said.

Producer José Carlos Colombari, from São Miguel do Iguaçu, western Paraná, also reinforces the discourse of squad adjustments. He, for example, worked with the goal of delivering the pigs to slaughter with 135 kilos. Now the animals are being shipped with 120 kilos. “I’ve been in the business for 23 years, I’ve gone through several crises, but I’ve never seen anything like this, in which producers have a loss of R$ 250 per animal”, he lamented.

Another point mentioned at the meeting is that, despite the crisis for producers and agribusinesses, retail trade has maintained wide profit margins. Pig farmers and industrialists defended the launch of an advertising campaign focused on two points: encouraging the consumption of pork; and in the elucidation of the composition of the price of the products paid by the consumer, explaining how much is left with the markets.