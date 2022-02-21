Today’s Horoscope: February 21, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign for this Monday, February 21, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Today will be a very intense day, where contact and public relations will be a priority. Your ability to act and successes will increase in the afternoon. Don’t waste your magnetism today.
Sign date: 03/21 to 04/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 21-99-85-61-5-3-48
Bull
Take advantage of the first part of the day to resolve your outstanding issues and obligations. Then the family will take away your freedom of action. Chance and luck will be on your side today.
Sign date: 04/21 to 05/20
Guardian Angel: metatron
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-0-54-41-29-58-42
Twins
It’s a good opportunity for you to ask for help with your interests. You will have the support of many and the successes will be magnificent. You will benefit from the new contacts you make. Good luck at random.
Sign date: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 37-81-13-26-8-59-24
Cancer
You will be very excited in contact with other people and your activities and responsibilities will grow. Your intuition will save you from a mistake. In love, your gift as a conqueror increases.
Sign date: 06/21 to 07/22
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 78-25-16-86-53-71-77
Lion
Do not rush into your decisions and changes. Weigh the pros and cons before deciding. In love, everything will be easier and more intense. Go ahead. You will receive new and good news from work.
Sign date: 07/23 to 08/22
Guardian Angel: cassiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-67-75-27-34-79-88
Virgin
Your worries will not be easily reachable on this day. Don’t get impatient or blame others for it, try to be more practical without falling into criticism. Use diplomacy and you will go far.
Sign date: 08/23 to 09/22
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-40-97-68-62-95-22
Lb
All the initiative and strength you put into your material and sentimental goals will come to a good end today. Family surprises. At work you will get interesting news.
Sign date: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: israfil
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 87-83-91-39-57-46-63
Scorpion
You will achieve all your goals and desires if you act tactfully and diplomatically at all times. Excellent moments that you will spend with your friends and family. Today you are favored by games.
Sign date: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Phanuel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 2-70-35-19-32-52-23
Sagittarius
Pay attention to your new friends or contacts on this day. Apply your intuition in all matters of material and romantic interests. Pamper the couple more.
Sign date: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 33-7-50-47-82-28-65
Capricorn
Take advantage of the morning to put all your strength into your goals. Luck will accompany you, but you shouldn’t waste time. Close love that will manifest at night.
Sign date: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 93-11-84-30-90-44-51
Aquarium
In the trips and trips that you do today, you will get very positive results if they are related to affection and love, in money better wait. Pay close attention to new acquaintances and promises.
Sign date: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Jeliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 76-94-56-89-73-20-64
Fish
You will feel very exciting and eager to do many things at once. The atmosphere will be favorable and your passionate needs well channeled. Good time for investments and gambling.
Sign date: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Theliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 55-45-69-1-9-74-31