Top 5 Things to Watch in the Markets This Week By Investing.com

By Noreen Burke and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com — Rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and speculation over monetary policy are likely to keep investors uneasy this coming week, shortened by a holiday. Concerns about rising inflation will also be at the forefront, with the release of critical US inflation data along with a series of results from the country’s top retailers. Oil prices will remain in focus, and the UK and Eurozone will release PMI data that should reveal the economic impacts of easing restrictions against Covid-19.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Market turmoil

The US market will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, but investors are likely to face another busy week as fears over a Ukraine one support demand for insurance assets.

Continuing uncertainty regarding the next monetary policy move should also continue to weigh on the capital markets.

The Fed has signaled that it will raise interest rates at its next meeting in March to curb inflation, which has soared beyond the central bank’s 2% target to its highest levels in four decades; however, the Fed has given no indication as to how aggressively it will act.

chairman of the St. Louis Fed, called for aggressive measures to curb inflation, while the head of the New York Fed, , said on Friday that he sees the central bank starting its rate hike cycle strongly.

“This is a confused market, confused about Ukraine, confused about how aggressive the Fed is going to be, and basically ignoring very strong fourth-quarter results,” Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York , he told Reuters.

2. US data

Amid speculation over the prospect of a half-percentage-point increase in interest rates from the Fed in March, Friday’s data on the US will be closely watched.

The PCE price index, which is reputed to be the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, is forecast to have risen year-over-year in January, while the leading reading, which excludes food and fuel prices, is expected to register increase of .

PCE data will be released in the context of the e report. Other economic data on Friday includes revised data for , the January figures for and a report on , also for January.

There will also be speeches from several Fed officials throughout the week, including Richmond Fed Chair Tom, San Francisco Fed Chair Mary, Cleveland Fed Chair Loretta and Fed Governor Christopher.

What’s more, after a strong rebound in the US, consumers are back in the spotlight, and a number of results from major retailers this week will be analyzed for signs of how rising inflation is affecting spending. Despite the rebound in retail sales, consumer sentiment has slipped to the lowest level in a decade in recent months, prompting fears that the economic recovery could stall.

Home Depot (NYSE:), Lowe’s (NYSE:), Macy’s (NYSE:) and Foot Locker (NYSE:) are among the companies scheduled to release their fourth-quarter results during the week. Other companies announcing results include Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:), alibaba (NYSE:), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:), Krispy Cream (NASDAQ:) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:).

In addition to the bottom line, investors will be paying attention to how companies are approaching the supply chain crisis and their views on inflation.

3. Preview of Inflation in Brazil

In Brazil, the main event of this week’s economic calendar will be the release of the result of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPAC-15) for February. The data should be released on Wednesday, 23, at 9 am, and the forecast is for an advance of 0.85% in the month. In relation to the accumulated in the last 12 months, the projection is for a high of 10.61%.

On Thursday, the 24th, the PNAD Contínua survey for December will also be published. The estimate is that there will be a reduction of 162 thousand formal jobs in the country. Closing the week, on Friday, 25th, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) for February will also be released, with projections indicating an advance of 1.87%.

In the corporate calendar, the week will be hectic with big names announcing the results of the fourth quarter of 2021. Among the companies that presented their numbers are Petrobras (SA:), Vale (SA:), Ambev (SA:), Minerva ( SA:), Azul (SA:) and Banco Inter (SA:).

4. Oil prices

Oil prices could show another week of mixed results, with energy traders weighing a possible supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis against the prospect of rising Iranian oil exports.

Fears regarding possible interruptions in supply resulting from sanctions on Russia, a country of large exports, in case this attack has supported prices, which also had support in the recovery of demand with the retreat of the pandemic.

Oil prices are hovering around $91 a barrel and last week hit their highest level since 2014, while the global price benchmark is near its seven-year high.

Higher oil prices are contributing to rising inflation, fueling fears that the Fed will need to tighten monetary policy aggressively to lower consumer prices.

Investors will also have the opportunity to gauge the effect of higher oil prices on energy companies’ earnings this week as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:), EOG Resources (NYSE:), NRG Energy (NYSE:), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:) release their results.

5. PMI data

On Monday, the UK and eurozone will announce PMI data for February, which could reflect a boost to economic activity as governments lift more restrictions on the pandemic. Germany’s , will be released on Tuesday, also under close scrutiny.

Positive signs of economic recovery could encourage central banks to quickly undo post-pandemic stimulus.

The Bank of England is on course to make another rate hike in March, while managers at the European Central Bank (ECB) are still debating whether rates will have to go up this year in order to reduce inflation.

The Governor of the Bank of England is expected to appear, along with several other officials, before Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about inflation and the economic outlook.

Meanwhile, several ECB officials are expected to make appearances during the week, including Vice President Luis and Isabel, a member of the Executive Committee.

