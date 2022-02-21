Treasury Direct: fixed-rate and floating-rate securities are replaced by new, longer maturities; interest on inflation papers are record in the year

Investors who entered the Treasury Direct this Monday (21) were faced with a novelty: government bonds with new maturities replaced those that were available until then.

Now, among the fixed rate papers, the three terms available are: Fixed-rate Treasury 2025, Fixed-rate Treasury 2029 and Fixed-rate Treasury 2033, with a half-yearly coupon. Previously, the bonds available were 2024, 2026 and 2031 (with semi-annual interest payments).

A similar movement occurred with the Treasury Selic – now, the shortest term of the floating rate is 2025, and no longer 2024. Among the inflation-linked papers, the novelty is the Treasury IPCA+ 2032, with a half-yearly coupon, which is now traded replacing the bond with a term until 2030.

Inflation-linked government bonds operate with advance rates on Monday morning. It is not possible to assess the movement of fixed-rate securities, as the new securities have different maturities and do not have a history.

Among the bonds linked to inflation, the highlight is the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045, which offer real interest of 5.72% per year, at 9:40 am, against 5.63% in the previous session. This is the highest percentage return ever offered by both since the beginning of this year.

Attention should also be paid to the IPCA+ 2040 and 2055 Treasury, with a half-yearly coupon, which offered real yields of 5.70% and 5.72% per year, in that order. The values ​​are higher than the 5.64% and 5.68% per year, respectively, seen last Friday (18). With that, the two returned to approach historical levels that are 5.71% and 5.74% per year, in that order.

Among the fixed rate, the maximum interest offered is 11.66% per year and is paid by the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033 with a half-yearly coupon.

On a day of less liquidity on global stock exchanges due to the President’s Day holiday in the United States, investors resonate with the coming and going of information involving statements by Western presidents about the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

In the local scene, the highlight is the upward revision of the projections for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), presented today by the Focus Report, from the Central Bank.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Monday morning (21):

Russia vs Ukraine tension

On the foreign scene, the highlight continues in the negotiations involving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The news that Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, made a proposal for a meeting between Joe Biden, the US president, and Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, came to offer some relief to the market last night.

Despite the French attempt to avoid a conflict, Putin said today that he considers a meeting between the two presidents “premature”.

According to the Russian agency TassMacron and Putin spoke for the second time in less than 24 hours, and both agreed to “keep the dialogue between the leaders of Russia and France involving foreign ministers and political advisers” [dentro do formato Normandia, que consiste em Rússia, Alemanha, França e Ucrânia]”.

Investors also monitor European economic indicators, such as PMIs. Germany had higher-than-expected producer inflation in January, up 2.2% from 1.5% in consensus. Services and country composite PMIs were also beyond consensus, while manufacturing was flat. In the UK, all PMIs came in higher than expected, as well as in France.

This Monday, oil prices have a slight high session. Still on the radar are the prospects of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in the next two weeks.

Focus Report

On the local agenda, the highlight is the presentation of the Focus Report. According to this week’s survey, the financial market expects official inflation to end this year at 5.56%, up from 5.50% in the previous survey. This is the sixth consecutive increase in the forecast.

Despite the upward revision in the projections for this year’s official inflation, there was no change in expectations of an increase in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for next year – which remained at 3.50%.

For this year, the inflation target to be pursued by the Central Bank is 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down. As a result, the IPCA should stay above the target, according to the median of economists’ forecasts.

There was also no change in the projections for the Selic in 2022 and next year. Both continued at 12.25% and 8% per year, respectively, according to Focus.

A similar movement was seen with respect to estimates for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Economists consulted by the Central Bank maintained their expectations for GDP growth at 0.30% for this year and 1.50% for next year. The percentages are the same as last week.

Investors also monitor the participation of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, in an event promoted by Canal AgroMais at 3 pm.

PEC of fuels and migration of Eduardo Leite

Meanwhile, on the political front, discussions around proposals to seek a solution capable of containing the rise in fuel prices continue to be the focus of the Senate. For tomorrow (22) the vote on the bills dealing with the subject is scheduled, but behind the scenes, the chances of everything being postponed until after the Carnival holiday increase.

Another topic that draws the market’s attention is the possible migration of Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of Rio Grande do Sul, to the PSD. This Monday, the newspapers Folha de S. Paulo and Economic value point out that the move to the new party is being negotiated, but since the end of last week it has been taken for granted by the main leaders of Rio Grande do Sul, which triggered a race around alliances for the disputes for the government and the seat of senator.

