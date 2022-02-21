Tricolor tour in the village! São Paulo beats Santos 3-0 by Paulista and gives survival to Rogério Ceni

The survival to coach Rogério Ceni came! Under many questions, the technician commanded the Sao Paulo in a 3-0 victory over saintsthis Sunday (20), for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship, in Vila Belmiro.

In a hot match, especially in the first half, and with a lot of criticism from Santos regarding the refereeing also in the initial stage, Tricolor didn’t care and, with goals from Éder, Baumerman against and Rodrigo Nestor, Peixe beat Peixe.

GAME STARTS HOT

Although the first arrival in the attack was from São Paulo, in a submission by defender Diego Costa easily defended by João Paulo, it was Peixe who started on top, which made the match hot at the beginning. After a sequence of tougher fouls committed by Tricolor athletes, but without cards given by the referee Edina Alvez, the atmosphere began to heat up among the athletes on the field.

FIRST CONTROVERSY AGAINST FISH

In the 12th minute of the initial stage, Ângelo and Pablo Maia were surprised, and in the next move, the first strongest controversy of the game arose, in a tackle again by Pablo Maia, but this time with Marcos Leonardo in the back line, in which Santos kept asking penalty The match referee did not score, nor did she call the review in the video.

São Paulo beat Santos by Paulistão (Photo: Twitter/São Paulo)

SAO PAULO OPENS THE SCORE

At a time when Santos was imposing on the field, Tricolor gave the answer opening the score with Éder. Nikão received on the right side, he had all the freedom to cross for the striker to anticipate the side Madson, who hesitated in the marking, and the ball died in the back of the goal.

ANGELO WANTING GAME

The 17-year-old boy was hungry for the ball, looking for the game, going on top of the opponents, making the São Paulo full-backs suffer, first Reinaldo, in the initial stage, then Léo, who entered at halftime, in the second half. However, the attacker failed in some play definitions. When he had the opportunities, he finished on goal and even gave some work to goalkeeper Janderi at times.

SECOND CONTROVERSY AGAINST FISH

In the first half’s stoppage time, Ângelo was on top of Reinaldo, invaded the area and fell into the area after a fight with an opponent. Again, all the Santos players asked for a penalty, Vila Belmiro went down, but the referee Edinal Alves did not score a penalty, nor did he activate the VAR.

SANTOS COMES OUT TO THE GAME AND GIVES SPACE

Santos came back for the second half, trying to get the equalizer, but they gave a lot of space, especially on their defensive left side.

SÃO PAULO EXPANDS

With so much space for the opponent, Tricolor took the opportunity to score the second in the 20th minute. Alisson crossed on the bottom, Nikão went in alone, but passed the ball and defender Eduardo Bauerman shared with Gabriel Sara and scored against.

TURNED A RIDE? TRICOLOR MARKS THE THIRD

Lost on the field, Peixe gave space to São Paulo, who took the opportunity to score the third with Rodrigo Nestor, who had entered the break and finished dry, in João Paulo’s left corner.

SANTOS 0 X 3 SÃO PAULO

Place: Vila Belmiro, Santos (SP)

Date and time: February 20, 2022 at 6:30 pm

Referee: Edina Alves Batista

Assistants: Neuza Inês Back and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa

Video referee: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral

Audience/Income: 9,553 people / BRL 257,352.50

Yellow cards: Diego Costa and Éder (São Paulo); Lucas Pires and Vinicius Zanocelo (Santos)

red cards: there was not

goals: 0-1 Eder (21’/1T); 0-2 Eduardo Bauerman (own) (20’/2T); 0-3 Rodrigo Nestor (26’/2T)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Marcos Guilherme, 39’/1T)), Kaiky, Eduardo Bauerman and Lucas Pires; Sandry, Camacho and Ricardo Goular; Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga. Technician: Marcelo Fernandes



SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha, 41’/2), Miranda, Diego Costa and Reinaldo (Léo, halftime); Pablo Maia; Nikão, Igor Gomes (Rodrigo Nestor, halftime), Gabriel Sara and Alisson; Éder (Caleri, 14’/2T). Technician: Rogerio Ceni

