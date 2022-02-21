Ukraine Crisis: Why Have Invasion Fears Grown? | World

A statement cited the “deteriorating situation” in eastern Ukraine as one of the reasons for keeping some 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.

The move has raised fears that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, which shares a long border with Belarus.

Western leaders accused Moscow of seeking a pretext to send troops.

Russia has denied that it plans to invade its neighbour.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the extent of the military exercises showed the world was on the brink of war.

The BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford said the announcement – made by the Belarus Ministry of Defense – is another strong sign that Russia is not ready to back down from its standoff with Western countries over Ukraine.

Tensions in eastern Ukraine were discussed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin in a phone call on Sunday. The Russian president blamed the Ukrainian military for the escalation of tensions in the Donbas.

2 of 2 Ukraine is located between NATO members and Russia and its allies — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Ukraine is located between NATO members and Russia and their allies — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

France said the pair had agreed to work towards a ceasefire at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

There were more explosions in Ukraine’s eastern conflict zone overnight and on Sunday.

Detonations could be heard from the separatist-held city of Donetsk, while both sides said they were under heavy artillery fire.

As explosions raged in Donetsk on Sunday morning, Russian-backed rebels in Luhansk accused government forces of crossing the front line to launch an attack that killed two civilians. No evidence has been given for the allegation, but Russian investigators have opened an investigation.

Rebels and government forces exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire dozens of times on Sunday.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Saturday as international observers reported that ceasefire violations had increased dramatically this week.

Thousands of civilians are being evacuated from breakaway territories to Russia as men of fighting age have been called up to fight.

The Brazilian embassy in Kiev issued a notice urging Brazilian citizens to leave the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk “without delay”.

According to the diplomatic representation, the guidance is based on “the context of the increase in ceasefire violations recorded at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine”.

Another 35 countries have also asked their citizens to leave Ukrainian territory in the face of escalating tensions in the region and the possibility of armed confrontation.

Speaking as she prepared to leave Donetsk for Russia by bus with her four-year-old daughter, a woman who identified herself as Tatyana told the Reuters news agency: “It’s really scary. I took everything I could carry.”

Russia has gathered up to 190,000 troops, including separatist forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to US estimates.

Meanwhile, Western leaders are preparing sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with the BBC that the sanctions would be “very, very tough”.

According to the prime minister, evidence indicates that Moscow is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.

European Council President Charles Michel said the European Union was ready to impose massive sanctions on the Kremlin — even harming its own economy if necessary — to counter Russian military aggression.

But Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky accused Western leaders of a “policy of appeasement” towards Moscow and demanded security guarantees for Ukraine, which officially aspires to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a western military alliance) and the EU.

Putin has demanded assurances that NATO will not admit Ukraine, a former Soviet state with close ties to Russia, while the Western alliance denies that membership poses any threat to Moscow.