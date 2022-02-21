Ukraine Crisis: Why Have Invasion Fears Grown?

2022-02-21

Russian and Belarusian soldiers

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Russian and Belarusian soldiers have been training together

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ally, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, have extended military exercises that were due to end on Sunday (20/2).

A statement cited the “deteriorating situation” in eastern Ukraine as one of the reasons for keeping some 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.

The move has raised fears that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, which shares a long border with Belarus.

Western leaders accused Moscow of seeking a pretext to send troops.

