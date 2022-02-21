UN warns of ‘worrying’ level of Brazilian debt | Economy

Playback: The Day banknotes

The pandemic was cruel to the budget of Brazilian families. According to a report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), an institutional arm of the UN, seven out of ten Brazilian households were in debt from April 2020 until today, a scenario considered “worrying” by the agency. The conclusion of the report, released this Monday (21), was obtained exclusively by CNN.

The survey also says that 43.2% of these family nuclei should not be able to honor their financial commitments.

With the household budget as one of the main drivers of GDP, the report says that Brazil’s economy will face “varied economic and social challenges as many of these people may face difficulties to enter or remain in the consumer market”.

The study suggests that the public power acts to provide means for these people to renegotiate their debts. Among the solutions, the UN points to an increase in the family budget as the “only way out”.

Another response to “endemic indebtedness” is the regulation of a nationwide financial education program for the entire population.

“Thinking about relocating citizens to the consumer market benefits not only the country’s development, but also human development — in dimensions that go beyond economic impacts,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Carlos Arboleda.

The UNDP report was made in conjunction with the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon).