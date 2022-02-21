Understand how Petrobras profits from the rise in oil | Economy

Felipe Moreno Petrobras

While drivers and truck drivers spend more and more at gas stations with the soaring price of gasoline and diesel, the federal government increases its revenue with the rise in international oil prices, boosted by the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

In the last three years, the Union has accumulated at least R$ 123 billion in royalties and special participations in oil production in the country, signing bonuses for the right to explore pre-salt areas and the distribution of the growing profits of Petrobras, from which is its largest shareholder.

States and municipalities that harbor oil activity also earn a lot, but only with royalties. Between 2019 and 2021, governors had a cash boost of BRL 59.5 billion and mayors, BRL 37.5 billion.

There was also BRL 6.8 billion raised by special funds and another BRL 11.7 billion with the division of the signing bonus of the 2019 pre-salt area auction.

Considering only government participation in oil production, the collection in the last three years is about 70% higher than in the previous three years in the three spheres of government.

But the federal government still counts on part of Petrobras’ profits, boosted by the rise in oil, which tends to continue this year. Last week, a barrel of Brent oil was traded close to $95.

And the higher the price of oil and the dollar, the greater the collection of royalties – whose rates vary from 5% to 15% of the sale price of a barrel – and Petrobras’ profits.

This Wednesday, the company will release its 2021 balance sheet, which could record the highest annual profit in its history.

All that extra money feeds proposals to use the funds to subsidize fuel and cooking gas prices, one of the proposals being discussed in Congress. But analysts are divided on this idea and comment on the results of other countries that have tried a similar formula.