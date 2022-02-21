US accuses Russia of creating lists of Ukrainians “to be killed” and warns of “catastrophe” in case of invasion

In a letter sent to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United States (USA) warns of “catastrophe” in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Washington says it has “credible information” that Moscow is creating lists of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps” after military occupation. The Kremlin rejects the accusation and says it is an “absolute lie”.

In the letter, released by the Washington Postthe US says it is “seriously concerned that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine will cause widespread human suffering” and a “human rights catastrophe”.

The document is signed by the US ambassador to the UN, Sheba Crocker, and addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. According to the text, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that “Russia is targeting specific groups of Ukrainians”.

“I would like to draw attention to disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses are being planned following a new invasion,” the letter reads.

“These acts, which in previous Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/enforced disappearances, unjust detention and use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions,” the message adds. Croker describes the Russian military’s targets as “opponents of the Russian regime, Russian dissidents and Belarusians exiled in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as ethnic and religious minorities and LGBTQI+ people.”

“We also have credible information that Russian forces are likely to use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or face peaceful resistance exercises by the civilian population,” the document adds.

The letter was sent Sunday night to the UN human rights office in Switzerland, according to the Washington Post.

“Absolute Lie”

The Kremlin reacted to the letter from the US ambassador to the UN, arguing that the alleged list of Ukrainians is an “absolute lie”. The US embassy in Moscow has warned Americans of possible attacks in public places in Russia, saying they should have evacuation plans in place. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the warning as “highly unusual”.

The letter comes as the latest diplomatic efforts are being made to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. After meeting once again with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden will agree, “in principle”, with holding a security summit. Moscow, however, said that there are, for now, no concrete plans in this regard and that it is “premature” to speak of this possibility.

The Kremlin spokesman said, however, that Moscow remains open to negotiations. “There is an understanding that the dialogue must continue at the level of the foreign ministers,” Peskov said, adding that “if necessary, the Russian and US presidents can have a phone conversation or get in touch by other methods.”

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) convened an extraordinary meeting of its 57 member countries today to discuss the escalation of military tension between Russia and Ukraine. The foreign ministers of the European Union also meet this Monday in Brussels, with the Ukrainian chancellor.

