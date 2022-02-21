US futures fall on fresh warnings on Russia-Ukraine tension; oil prices rise more than 1%

The main futures indices of the American market recorded a drop in the first trades this Sunday night (20), following the tensions in Ukraine, with some developments during the weekend. At 20:20 (Brasília time), the S&P 500 Futures index was down 0.54%, at 4,320 points, the Dow Jones Futures was down 0.29%, at 33,909 points, while the Nasdaq Futures had a more expressive fall, from 0 .93%, at 13,866 points.

Meanwhile, the main oil contracts registered gains, after ending last week with no defined direction, but with the Petroleum from United States interrupting eight weeks of gains as the prospect of rising Iranian oil exports overshadowed fears of a possible supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

On Sunday, however, geopolitical tension prevails over commodity prices, with the WTI contract due in March up 1.84% at $92.75 a barrel, while the Brent for April rose 1.27 %, at US$94.73 a barrel.

The weekend was one of heightened tensions over Ukraine and Russia, as there were indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin would order the invasion of the neighboring country before the end of the Winter Olympics, which ended on Sunday.

In addition, Russia and Belarus have extended military exercises that were due to end this Sunday, the Belarusian Defense Minister said. The move has further intensified pressure on Ukraine as Western leaders warn of an imminent Russian attack.

The decision to extend the exercises was taken due to military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus and an escalation of the situation in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, the Belarus Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

NATO claims that Russia has up to 30,000 troops in Belarus and could use them as part of an invasion force to attack Ukraine, which is to the south of the country. Moscow denies such an intention. The Kremlin did not comment on the exercises in Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West’s repeated warnings that Russia was about to invade Ukraine were provocative and could have adverse consequences, without providing details.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with the BBC that evidence suggests Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.

tensions rise

The focus of tensions in recent days has been the swath of eastern Ukraine taken over by Russian-backed rebels in 2014, the same year Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. More than 14,000 people were killed in the conflict in the east.

Incidents of bombings along the line dividing government forces and separatists, sporadic in the past, have risen sharply in the past week. On Sunday, a Reuters reporter heard explosions in the center of Donetsk city, in the separatist-held eastern Donbass region. Heavy shelling was heard in other areas of the region.

According to sources interviewed by Bloomberg, the United States has told allies that any Russian invasion of Ukraine could target several cities beyond the capital Kiev. Cities that could also be attacked include Kharkiv in the northeast and Odessa and Kherson in the south, said the people, all Western officials who asked not to be identified speaking about such sensitive matters. They did not provide details about the intelligence that they said underlined these calculations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern part of the country. He added that Ukraine supports peace negotiations within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), in which the country participates, along with Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Amid this scenario of heightened tension, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US President Joe Biden is ready to meet with Putin “at any time and in any format” and stressed that “diplomacy is possible as long as the tanks are not actually moving.”

David Martin, national security correspondent for CBS News, said the US intelligence service has information that Russian commanders have been ordered to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine.

“Not only [os militares russos] are moving closer and closer to the border [com a Ucrânia]in attacking positions, such as commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sectors of the battlefield,” Martin said on “Face the Nation.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Americans share intelligence information about the conflict between the two countries with their North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies for decisions on financial sanctions against Vladimir’s government. Putin.

At the Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Harris reported that the announcements of sanctions against the Russians in the event of an invasion of Ukraine were decided together. “We believe that Putin has made his decision. Full stop. But I also say that as part of our partnership in the context of the alliance, we share information, of course, because we want to make sure that we are all working with the same information for critical decisions, such as sanctions,” he stated.

According to Biden’s deputy, “Europe is on the brink of possible war.” “Each nation has its individual priorities and concerns about its economy, security. This is about dissuading Russia from invading a sovereign nation. We all know what a war looks like in Europe and what it would mean for each of those countries,” she added.

However, the Biden government on Sunday refused to apply sanctions to Russia ahead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite mounting criticism from Kiev and domestic rivals.

In the midst of rising tensions, the expectation is for the next developments. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Sunday with his Russian counterparts Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to ease tensions between the countries.

Macron and Putin agreed on the need to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis and a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where some 40,000 people have fled from Donbass to Russia’s Rostov region.

According to the Elysee Palace, Putin agreed to hold a trilateral conversation between Russia, Ukraine and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). As reported by the Reuters news agency, the meeting in question is scheduled to take place on Monday (21).

(with Reuters and Ansa Brasil)

