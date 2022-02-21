US has evidence that Russian troops were ordered to attack Ukraine: US media

According to the American press, information made Joe Biden say on Friday, the 18th, that he is ‘convinced’ that Vladimir Putin would have decided to attack the neighboring country.

The intelligence services of U.S have information that the top echelon of the government of Russia ordered the troops to invade the Ukraine. The information was given by several American press vehicles this Sunday, 20, citing anonymous sources. according to Washington Postthis information was what motivated the president Joe Biden to say that he is “convinced” that Vladimir Putin would have decided to attack Ukraine. According to AFP, the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department have neither confirmed nor denied the information. A member of the Pentagon said that more than 40% of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine were in an attack position and that movements towards the border had been observed since Wednesday, 16. This Sunday, the head of US diplomacy returned to ensure that everything indicates that Russia was about to invade Ukraine. The Russian government, in turn, denies the plan, but makes requests for guarantees, such as the withdrawal of troops from the nato from Eastern Europe, which was rejected by the West.

That same Sunday, the government of Belarus announced that military exercises carried out jointly with Russian troops will continue. The original date for the end of the activities was today and the exercises will continue taking place amid the escalation of tensions between the countries. The gesture caused NATO to take a stand saying it believed the Russians were preparing their offensive against the Ukrainians. Tonight Putin and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, talked for about an hour to talk about the situation. During the afternoon, they talked for two hours in an attempt to avoid an armed conflict in Eastern Europe. With the situation growing increasingly delicate, Macron proposed holding a summit between Biden and Putin, with both leaders accepting.

