US Has Evidence That Russian Troops Were Ordered to Invade Ukraine, US Press Says | World

According to “Washington Post”, “CBS News” and “New York Times”, the US has information that Russian troops have been ordered to invade Ukraine. On Friday, Biden said there are “reasons to believe that Russian forces will attack in the coming days.”

Agence France Presse reports that the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department neither confirm nor deny the information.

The “Washington Post” also said that European officials expressed frustration with the fact that the US did not share information obtained by its intelligence. One of them told the newspaper that, at the moment, he has no information that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

A Pentagon official said on Friday that more than 40% of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders were in an attack position, noting that the Russian-led destabilization of the country had “begun”.

Russian troop movements towards the Ukrainian border have been observed since Wednesday, the official said.

Washington has warned for weeks that Russia will provoke an incident on the Ukrainian border to justify an invasion of Ukraine. The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, assured again this Sunday (20) that “everything” indicates that Russia was “about” to invade Ukraine.