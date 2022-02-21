Vasco continues in pursuit of the Fluminense leader. On Sunday night, he defeated Audax by a score of 1 to 0, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, for the eighth round of the Guanabara Cup, guaranteeing himself in the semifinals. On the other hand, it surpassed Flamengo, which was absent in the round for having disputed the Supercopa do Brasil against Atlético-MG.

The triumph took Vasco to 19 points, just two behind Fluminense. Flamengo, in turn, ended up falling to third position, with the same 16 as Botafogo, also with one less match. Audax, on the other hand, was seventh, with seven.







Vasco beats Audax and guarantees a spot in the Carioca semis Photo: Alexandre Durão / Gazeta Press

Also this Sunday, Nova Iguaçu left the relegation zone by beating Bangu 1-0. In addition to disenchanting, it reached five points, ahead only of Boavista, with two. In Luso-Brasileiro, in a duel in the middle of the table, Portuguesa and Madureira were in a goalless draw.

The first half between Audax and Vasco was lukewarm. Trying to prevent Fluminense from being isolated in the leadership of the Guanabara Cup, the cruzmaltino team started on top and created a good chance at four minutes. After Gabriel Pec’s corner, Anderson Conceição headed for a great save by goalkeeper Max.

The same Gabriel Pec had another opportunity to open the scoring, but sent it out. Despite having possession of the ball, Vasco was unable to press and made the game drop in production. Audax didn’t give much space to the opponent and only went for the attack at the end. The best chance was with Hugo Sanches, who received from Grafite and capriciously deflected through the back line. But before that, after a silly mistake by Luis Cangá, Carlinhos came face to face with Thiago Rodrigues, but he got all wrapped up and lost the ball.

Unlike the first half, the second half started hot. In a free kick, Hugo Sanches put Thiago Rodrigues to work. The goalkeeper made a great save to save Vasco, who did not stop attacking and opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Jhon Sánchez received from Gabriel Pec inside the area and arranged for Raniel, who only had the job of pushing to make it 1-0.

The goal came right after Zé Ricardo’s changes. The coach soon made three changes to play Vasco’s team on the attack, and the result ended up being immediate. And the visiting team continued on top and narrowly missed the second. In the 35th minute, in another Gabriel Pec corner, the ball reached Matheus Barbosa, who hit the crossbar.

In advantage, Vasco took his foot off the accelerator, closed down and made life even more difficult for Audax, which he was unable to create in the final stage. The team accepted the result and saw the opponent win one more in the competition.

In the next round, Vasco will play the classic against Fluminense on Saturday, at 5:00 pm, at Nilton Santos, in Rio. Audax will take the field on Thursday, at 3:30 pm, against Bangu, in Moça Bonita.

DATASHEET

AUDAX 0 X 1 VASCO

AUDAX – Max; Lucas Mota (Léo), Cassius, Thomáz and João Vitor; Romarinho (Maxwell), Fernando Medeiros and Hugo Sanches; Carlinhos (Vinicius), Fidel (Thiago Aperibé) and Grafite (Fábio Azevedo). Coach: Alex Alves.

VASCO – Thiago Rodrigues; Ulisses, Luis Cangá (Jhon Sanches) and Anderson Conceição; Weverton, Matheus Barbosa, Galarza (Zé Gabriel), MT (Getúlio), Gabriel Pec (Laranjeira) and Edimar; Raniel (Figueiredo). Coach: Zé Ricardo.

GOLS – Raniel, 13 minutes into the second half.

REFEREE – Bruno Mota Correia.

YELLOW CARDS – Fábio Azevedo, Hugo Sanches, Maxwell and Lucas Mota (Audax); Galarza, Jhon Sanches, Luis Cangá and Zé Gabriel (Vasco).

INCOME AND AUDIENCE – Not disclosed.

LOCATION – Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ).