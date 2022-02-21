Vasco makes an agreement to sell SAF in the fund for R$ 700 million with extras

Vasco closed an agreement to sell 70% of its future SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) for R$ 700 million with the North American fund 777 Partners. The terms of the deal provide for a higher investment amount, including debt repayment, guaranteeing money for football and possibly refurbishing the stadium. The deal will be announced this Monday, but the implementation of the pact depends on the approval of the Deliberative Council and General Assembly of Vasco.

A sale agreement was signed between Vasco president Jorge Salgado and 777 Partners fund partner Joshua Wander in Miami last week. It is a non-binding document, which means that it does not yet establish a partnership between the parties. There is a 90 day period for the deal to be confirmed and made binding, which would start the final sale process (all depending on the powers-that-be approvals).

Vasco’s board estimates that the total deal is worth R$ 1.7 billion. Because? The club was valued at BRL 1 billion, 70% of which were sold to the 777 Partners fund. Another 20% should be traded in the future, possibly in stock and debenture models to serve fans. And there is a guarantee of payment of the debt of R$ 722 million in the formats of the SAF Law. Therefore, the total sum comes to this amount.

See analysis and latest football news at Posse de Bola with Mauro Cezar Pereira, Arnaldo Ribeiro, Juca Kfouri and Eduardo Tironi

The 777 Partners fund specializes in investments in financial services, aviation and media. Their total assets described on the website are US$3 billion, but the information is that they generate US$9 billion. In football, they own Genoa, from Italy, have a smaller stake in Sevilla and are minority shareholders of a company that negotiates the international rights of the Brazilian, 1190.

That said, Vasco’s board of directors has been negotiating for two months with 777 Partners. Who led the conversations were the CEO of Vasco, Luiz Mello, the Vice President of Finance and Strategies, Adriano Mendes, and the Legal Vice President, José Bulhões. There were conversations with other groups, but the advance was with the North American fund because it met the premises of the Vasco directorship.

Among these demands, Vasco did not want to sell 90% of SAF’s shares. Incidentally, the club has not yet created a company. This is pending a work by the Deliberative Council to allow the creation of a club company. Therefore, there is still no CNPJ vascaína, which should occur as soon as there is an approval.

The intention of Vasco’s board was to sell between 51% and 90% of the shares. With an agreement at 70%, the club has the possibility of making new negotiations with greater value, including purchase options open to Vascaínas, whether in shares or in debentures. What is certain is that, in reality, the market value of Vasco is R$ 1 billion for this business.

Under the agreement, a total of R$ 70 million will be entered for the club for the transition as soon as the agreement is confirmed. This money will be a loan converted into shares later – it represents 7% of the shares of the SAF. It will be used to stabilize the club’s finances that lack cash flow. When the contract is definitively signed, another R$ 120 million will go into Vasco’s SAF. The expectation is for an impact on the club’s football this year, with the completion of the deal.

There is no information yet on the timing of the remaining payments made to the SAF. But the Vasco board was satisfied with the possibility of a faster disbursement of money.

In addition, the negotiation provides that Vasco’s SAF, therefore the new football controllers, will be responsible for the club’s debt. In this case, it does so under the terms of the SAF Law—that is, the company will have to allocate 20% of its revenue and 50% of its dividends to pay off the debt.

The estimate of Vasco’s board is that, at the end of 2022, the net debt will be R$ 722 million. The last number available in the balance sheet was that the amount was around R$ 830 million. Vasco’s labor and civil debts are already included in the central execution regime, which provides for a 20% discount on revenue.

The pre-sales agreement with 777 Partners also provides for an investment to make Vasco’s football competitive. There is an annual stipulated amount, but it was not possible for the blog to obtain this amount. But the intention of Vasco’s board is that the team returns to the level of the years when it disputed titles in the country.

There is still no complete agreement on São Januário, which is under discussion. At first, Vasco owns the stadium and receives a rent from the fund of R$ 1 million per year. The 777 Partners fund can make a renovation of São Januário. The estimate is that the cost to modernize the stadium will be R$ 300 million.

A relevant point is that the Vasco association will always keep 10% of the capital of SAF by a rule provided for in the agreement. With the SAF Law, this means that the club has the prerogative to prevent changes in the basic characteristics of the club’s identity, such as uniform, anthem, host city, symbol, among other items.