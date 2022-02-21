Vocalist reports Paulinha’s condition and talks about improvement

The lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, Daniel Diau, said in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular” that he believes in the improvement of the singer Paulinha Abelha, who has been hospitalized since Wednesday (16). According to him, the artist showed an evolution in the clinical picture in the last few days and managed to “pee a few times”.

“We didn’t know how far this problem of hers went,” he said. “It started as a kidney problem, but then there was a liver problem. Thank God she had a good evolution of the liver. Afterwards, she managed to urinate a few times, which shows that the kidneys are working”, said the singer.

Paulinha was hospitalized last weekend after feeling unwell during a tour in São Paulo. As soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital, she was taken to a hospital, where kidney problems were initially identified. Afterwards, the group team stated the splash that Paulinha has a bacterium in her brain.

According to the medical bulletin released tonight, she remains in the ICU, with a severe neurological condition, breathing with the support of devices and without clinical signs of hemodynamic instability.

Diau said that Paulinha began to feel sick before the group embarked to be part of a project by Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano. “I thought it was a sign of pregnancy,” he said.

Despite the serious condition, the vocalist says he hopes for a soon return of his friend. “I’m very firm in what I believe so we’re putting our thoughts together on one word, which is that she’s coming back, yes. She’s already back.”

On Friday night (18), Diau met with Berg Rabelo, former singer of the band, and the fans, to sing in front of the hospital in Aracaju where the singer is hospitalized. In a video posted on social media, the singer appears singing the song “Ressuscita-Me”, by singer Aline Barros, as a message of support for the artist’s recovery.