Volkswagen Virtus 2023 officially appears in India

The Volkswagen Virtus 2023 has officially appeared in a teaser of the Indian branch of the German brand, which will be officially launched there on March 8, the day before the definitive ID.Buzz.

Released as New Global Sedan, the Indian Virtus hints that it could even take the place of the Vento/Polo Sedan in Russia and maybe even land in China.

Visually, the 2023 Virtus features restyled headlights with a unique projector and wraparound LED daytime running lights. The optical assembly merges with the similarly redesigned grille, forming a unique assembly.

The bumper features redesigned lines too, with moldings on the sides that hold fog lights and chrome finish on the underside.

With the new set, the front of the Virtus 2023 is beefier and more imposing, looking more like a medium than a compact sedan.

It is not yet known if the taillights have been modified, but probably the bumper has been changed.

Publicizing the arrival on social media, Volkswagen India can adopt a new name for the local Virtus, temporarily called New Global Sedan, thus following the same course as the American Passat, which was the New Midsize Sedan.

From what has already been seen in the act, it is the same car sold here, however, duly updated with a look that should be partially adopted here.

The reason is that VW must make adjustments to the Virtus 2023 here, in case the Indian has another name, so as not to fully reproduce the product, made on the MQB-A0 IN platform.

With a length of 4.48 m and a wheelbase of 2.65 m, the Virtus has good space and a 521-litre luggage compartment, enough even for the Indian market.

There, it should be equipped with EA211 1.0 TSI engines with 115 horsepower and 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower, not unlike here, where the sedan lost the 1.6 liter engine.

The transmission will be either a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic.