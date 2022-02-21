Watch the moment a diver is attacked by a shark

By Thiago Quara on February 19, 2022 at 1:38 pm | Updated February 19, 2022 at 1:38 pm

World – Experienced swimmer Simon Nellist, 35, was killed by a great white shark measuring about 4.5 meters while training for a charity diving championship off the beach in Sydney, Australia. Nellist was originally from the UK and was about to marry Jessie Ho, his fiancée.

Nellist was in favor of banning drum lines, a kind of water trap used to attract and capture large sharks using baited hooks. On social media, the diver had recent posts in which he said that the artifacts killed wild animals indiscriminately.

He even had records, where he appeared swimming alongside the sea giants.

A few hours after the attack, Nellist’s remains were found by New South Wales Police. a spokesperson.

The last time a shark attack left fatalities in the region was in 1963, when Marcia Hathaway, an Australian actress and model, was attacked and killed, aged 32. Marine biology experts in the region pointed out that the great white shark may have mistaken the diver for a seal.

With information Metropolis





