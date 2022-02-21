“We believe that Putin has made his decision. Full stop”

× Photo: reproduction

US Vice President, Kamala Harris (pictured), said Americans share intelligence information about the crisis between Ukraine and Russia with NATO allies. In answering questions from journalists in Munich, she repeated the statement made by Joe Biden on Friday and said he believed Vladimir Putin had already made the decision to invade Ukraine.

“We believe that Putin made his decision. Full stop. But I also say that as part of our partnership in the context of the alliance, we share information, of course, because we want to make sure that we are all working with the same information for critical decisions, like sanctions.”said this Sunday.

“Each nation has its individual priorities and concerns about its economy, security. This is about dissuading Russia from invading a sovereign nation. We all know what a war looks like in Europe and what it would mean for each of those countries.”

Yesterday, as we showed, Kamala Harris spoke at a security conference in Munich and said that, if the Russia invade Ukraine, NATO countries will impose sanctions on Moscow “significant and unprecedented”.

