“We need several pieces”; Guto sends a message to Bahia’s board and explains changes in midfield

This Saturday (19), Bahia was no match for Fortaleza and lost 3-1, away from home, for the 6th round of the Northeast Cup. With the result, Tricolor de Aço remained in the 4th position of Group B of Northeast with seven points added in five games. However, what most caught the attention of the fans was the disparity between the teams. Guto Ferreira also agreed with the analysis and took the opportunity to send a message to the Squadron’s directors.

This is because, in a post-game press conference, the coach expressed that the Bahia group is in need of reinforcements, but he also took the opportunity to extol the positive points: “We need several pieces. We had problems, but also many successes. We go out playing, we build the beginning, middle and end of play. We know that Bahia has to evolve a lot, but that goes through the process. We need to be patient to find the pieces that will add value to the group”, explained Guto.

Seeking to evolve, Tricolor already needs to start preparing for the duel next Thursday (24), at 21:30, when they face Sampaio Corrêa, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a delayed match of the 1st round of the Northeast Cup. The coach was also asked about the changes he promoted in the Esquadrão’s midfield this Saturday (19), as he removed Willian Maranhão, Daniel and Raí to replace Rezende, Mugni and Ronaldo, something that was not accepted by the fans.

Guto Ferreira explained that he was forced to change the lineup because of the athletes’ physical condition, needing to save them for the course of Bahia’s season: “I couldn’t repeat the team so as not to put the players at risk. We were at a disadvantage and several players were very worn out. Willian Maranhão is still in a growth phase, Raí ended up very tired. It’s not just play and rest, players also need to train to evolve”, concluded the coach.