Wedding, soldiers dancing: images show everyday life of Ukrainians under threat of Russian invasion | World

A wedding on the shores of the Black Sea, soldiers taking a break to dance… images captured by Associated Press photographers show some Ukrainians in moments of normal life, amid the tense atmosphere in the country.
Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine increased on Sunday (20) after the government of Belarus – a country that borders Russia – announced the extension of military exercises together with the Russians, for an indefinite period.
The troops, which are in Belarusian territory, were supposed to have ended their activities on Sunday, as Vladimir Putin promised Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.
Ukrainian frontline soldiers dance during a break in the town of Krymske, in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
A woman looks out the window of a house in Sievierodonetsk, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. — Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian police officers walk past a woman begging in Odessa, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 20, 2019. — Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Other images, however, show the tension experienced in the country, with women and children leaving their homes for Russia, on trains and buses. And Ukrainians in military training preparing for possible combat.
A young woman handles a weapon during combat to train civilians, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Civilian training in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Women and children wait inside a bus to be evacuated to Russia amid the crisis in Donetsk, a territory controlled by pro-Russian insurgents in eastern Ukraine, on February 18, 2022. — Photo: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov