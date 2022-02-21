What are the benefits of black beans and how to use it for your health?

The News Cotidiano blog, from Folha Go, this Friday, February 18th, presents to you the benefits of black beans and how we can use them to help our health. This grain, which is well known in feijoada, can also be consumed in other ways.

Learn about the nutrients in black beans

Beans are a legume that is very successful especially, accompanied with rice is delicious. However, there is a variety of beans available on the market, and in terms of nutritional value there is not much difference in the amount of nutrients.

In this sense, beans in general are very rich in carbohydrates, fiber and help in providing energy to the body. That is, it ends up helping in the proper functioning of the intestine, as it is a source of protein.

In this way, black beans win in terms of benefits compared to other types, as they contain much more iron, calcium and carbohydrates. Understand that the iron that is present in vegetables, our body cannot fully absorb it.

Therefore, try to consume it combined with black beans, as it works with a strategy to be able to absorb this nutrient completely. Therefore, black beans contain vitamin C, iron, calcium and phosphorus.

At first, these foods end up contributing to bone health. The legume has antioxidants that help prevent some types of cancer. For those who have cardiovascular problems can also include this grain in the diet.

benefits

Black beans are a great ally for those who have digestive problems, as they help regulate the intestinal flora. One of the reasons for this is the fiber present in this legume that has a cleansing effect on the digestive system.

In addition, blood sugar levels cause an imbalance in the body, and black beans when consumed frequently will regulate. Hypertensive people need to consume this legume to improve blood flow.

When you have blood pressure you need to put less strain on your cardiovascular system, so you need this blood flow. Likewise, it reduces constipation problems and for pregnant women, black beans are a super beneficial food as it protects babies in the womb.

Above all, for the healthy development of the fetus, the woman must consume folic acid and black beans can provide the necessary nutrients for this.

How to enjoy all the benefits of beans

First, to be able to absorb all the nutrients from the beans, you just need to cook them correctly. Therefore, try to soak the beans for about eight hours in a cool place and away from the sun.

Then, after this eight-hour rest, you can cook and use it the way you want, either to make it normally, or for feijoada, and tutu de beans, etc.

