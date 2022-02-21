What are the health benefits of eggs? Discover the myths and truths about this food

You must have heard several things about eggs, however, they are not always true. Some may say that they are harmful to health, that they are fattening or even that they should not be ingested in certain ways. However, today, February 20, 2022, we are going to show you that egg benefits exist. Also, here, at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, you will find out what exactly this food can do for you.

Taking care of food is the first step to having a healthy life, so eating things that improve health is essential. In order to start an ideal diet, it is important to find out about the best foods for this. meet the egg benefitsfor example, helps a lot when establishing a rich and healthy diet.

Discover the main benefits of eggs

Eggs are an easily accessible food, rich in protein. It is prepared in different ways, such as fried, boiled, poached or even scrambled, so it is considered a joker in the kitchen. In addition, it has a number of health benefits. Check it out below.

Improves concentration and memory

Thanks to the presence of choline, a substance found in egg yolks, this food can take care of brain health in this way. It prevents loss of memory and focus, improving the individual’s intellectual performance without difficulties. Thus, it also reduces the risk of brain problems developed with age, as well as dementia.

Take care of the immune system

The egg acts as a natural antioxidant thanks to the presence of vitamins A, C, D and the B complex. Thus, it helps the immune system to protect your body, thus preventing various diseases and improving health in general. This antioxidant effect also makes you able to prevent premature aging by eating eggs daily.

protect the bones

The presence of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus make the egg an ally when it comes to strengthening bones and teeth. Thus, it prevents fractures and problems that can arise over time that end up weakening the bones.

Myths about the Egg

It is common to hear many myths about the egg. That’s why we’ve brought you some of the most common ones so you never fall into any of these conversations again.

The white is the most nutritious part of the egg – In fact, most of the vitamins and minerals in the food are concentrated in the yolk, however, the white is rich in protein and, therefore, to enjoy all the benefits of the egg, you must eat it. it in full;

Eating a lot of eggs is bad – It is common to hear that you should eat a maximum of 4 eggs a week, but the truth is that even one a day, accompanied by a good diet, is an excellent idea;

Eggs raise blood pressure – On the contrary, studies show that they can actually improve it. Thus, consuming this food helps to improve the health of those who are hypertensive.

Does eating eggs really help with muscle mass gain and weight loss?

Eggs help to increase the feeling of satiety in everyday life, and this contributes a lot to weight loss, as it decreases hunger. In this way, they are yes, allies when it comes to losing weight. In addition, with only 84 kcal, this is a food that does not increase your weight easily and can be added to your diet without fear.

They are still rich in proteins and B vitamins, these two substances together make your body much more energetic. This energy can be transformed into physical activity, in this way, you can perform better, acquiring the much-desired muscle mass more easily.

