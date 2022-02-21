what is the best compact SUV to take home?

This is a space in which there is no doubt about the sovereignty of the Renegade, with its new 1.3 turbo engine against the Crete’s 2.0 aspirated.

There are up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf delivered by the Jeep engine against up to 167 hp and 20.6 mkgf from the Hyundai engine. In addition to the higher numbers, the fact that torque, which is what we use for resumptions and overtaking, is available at its maximum already at 1,750 rpm in the Renegade against 4,700 rpm in the Crete.

In terms of consumption, the Renegade S makes 9.1 km/l (gasoline)/ 6.3 km/l (ethanol) and 10.8 km/l (gasoline)/ 7.6 km/l (ethanol) in the city. on the road. Crete does 10.9 km/l (gasoline)/ 7.7 km/l (ethanol) in the city and 12.4 km/l (gasoline)/ 8.7 km/l (ethanol) on the road.

The Renegade has become a small rocket and the driver just wants it to respond with a small kick and accelerate firmly to push the 1,608 kg. Retaking and overtaking are easy and the nine-speed automatic is perfectly matched to the new engine. The 4×4 drive system works, but it’s one more extra that most buyers don’t use.

With later torque delivery, it’s clear that the Creta doesn’t have the same breath and grip as the Renegade. The car responds well, has a Sport function on the gearbox and other driving modes, normal and eco, on a rotary selector on the center console.

This engine has had some improvements to equip the new Creta, but nothing that makes the performance overwhelming. To get the best out of it, you have to step hard and, preferably, use the butterflies behind the steering wheel for manual mode. The combination with the six-speed automatic transmission is also good and the traction is only in the front.

The Renegade’s suspension grip is better in every way, thanks to the independent suspension also at the rear. The set-up managed to find the best of both worlds, filtering out the imperfections of a bad road surface, but also offering stability in corners and going fast, which it finally manages to do.

The Creta, on the other hand, has a more familiar feel, the steering and suspension are more anesthetized, with slower responses. The suspension has a good set-up, but prefers a more “comfortable” floor to ride than the Renegade.