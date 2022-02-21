what to expect for stock exchanges and exchanges in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – This week begins with the same issues as last week, with Brazil eyeing inflation and the issue of fuel cuts, while the world is attentive to tensions between Ukraine and Russia. A possible meeting between US Presidents and Russian President Vladimir Putin could calm tempers in the region, but the market is still a little skeptical.

At 9:23 am, futures traded with a slight decline of 0.06%, while it advanced 0.10%, at R$5.1510.

In the US, the 100 futures retreated 0.61%, while the da and da fell 0.28% and 0.23%, respectively.

The Eletrobras (SA:) privatization process will gain another chapter tomorrow, the 22nd, with the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) voting on the terms for the company’s share offering. If this proceeds normally, the company is expected to be privatized in the second quarter.

Capitalization must take place through the issuance of new shares, in which the Government will waive its subscription right. Thus, the Union’s participation must be reduced from 72.33% to a maximum of 45%. A secondary offering of the shares held by the government is not ruled out if the primary offering is not sufficient to dilute the state’s stake in the company.

About 12 items must also be voted on at the AGE, including the transfer of control over Itaipu and Eletronuclear to the newly created state-owned ENBpar. Other voting points include the payment of BRL 25 billion to the State in grants, and another BRL 32.1 billion to the Energy Development Account (CDE), in addition to the amendment to Eletrobras’ bylaws.

News of the day

Urea from Iran – In a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, who was in Iran on Friday, the 18th, the president of the company Morteza, Shah-Mirzaei, said that urea exports to Brazil could reach 2 million tons per year. , according to a note released by the folder. According to data from the ministry, Iran currently exports 600,000 tonnes a year to the country.

OPEC – Arab energy and energy ministers said on Sunday that OPEC+ must stick to its current deal. Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that “for the benefit of the entire energy market, OPEC+ must remain with the current ongoing and sustained agreement”. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in Riyadh that focusing solely on renewable energy sources was a mistake and that the world may not be able to produce all the energy needed for the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreigners on the stock exchange – in 2022, the foreigner increased his position in B3 (SA:) by R$58 million. The stocks that gained the most were those in the financial, energy and raw materials sectors, while growth companies continued to perform negatively, according to Valor Econômico.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Marcos Pontes, Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation; Meeting Marcos Pontes, Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation; Brazil Agenda for All.

Paulo Guedes – Bilateral meeting with the Indonesian Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani; Meeting with the executive secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Live interview for Jovem Pan’s Direct to Ponto Program.

Campos Neto – Meeting with representatives of Banco Safra; Meeting with Claudio Adilson Gonçalez, Managing Partner of MCM Consultores Associados; Gives a lecture promoted by Canal AgroMais.

corporate news

Cosan – Cosan (SA:) adjusted net income in 4Q21 reached R$ 411.2 million, an increase of 58.5% compared to the same period in 2020. In 2021, the company’s adjusted net income practically doubled, at 2.738 billion, an increase of 91.5% compared to 2020, leveraged by the performance of Compass (SA:).

Embraer – Aircraft manufacturer Embraer (SA:) said on Friday that its board of directors had approved a three-year pause in the E175-E2 jet development program.

The company also said on Monday that its firm order backlog stood at $17 billion at the end of 2021, the highest level since the second quarter of 2018.

BR Malls (SA:) and Aliansce (SA:) – Aliansce increased its stake in BR Malls to 7.1%, according to Valor Econômico. Aliansce’s idea is to reduce its average cost of payment, if it manages to go ahead with the merger proposal with the competitor.

Carrefour (SA:) – The Big Market operations have not yet been incorporated into Carrefour Brasil’s valuation, according to Valor Econômico, as the supermarket chain lost almost 11.2% of its value in the last year, when it made the purchase. The positive side is that synergies are better than expected, as in the case of Ebitda, which was expected to increase by R$1.7 billion, but is now over R$2 billion.

Vibra Energia (SA:)- Dynamo increased its stake in Vibra Energia to 5.4%, according to the Brazil Journal.

Americanas (SA:) – The Americanas and Submarino websites have been offline since the early hours of Sunday, 20th, and there is still no forecast of when they will return to normal. The servers were suspended after the company identified an unauthorized access, which had already happened on Saturday.

Enauta (SA:)- Enauta Participações announced this Monday the start of the drilling of the first exploratory well in the SEAL-M-428 block, in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, where it has a partnership with US oil companies ExxonMobil (NYSE:) and Murphy Oil. It is estimated that the drilling will last between two to four months.