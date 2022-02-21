WhatsApp arrives with new update causing controversy among users

O Whatsapp is always trying to innovate by bringing updates to the app, but sometimes some feature doesn’t please the user. And that may be especially true of the latest news about the messenger.

So far, the WhatsApp allows the backup of conversations in the cloudregardless of who has Android or iOS. O iphone allows a free cloud backup up to 5 GB, after that, to save all the conversations, it is necessary to pay the monthly fee of one of the cloud storage of the Iphone.

However, for the android usersthe storage of WhatsApp backup in the cloud of the Google Drive, is unlimited. For a while.

New WhatsApp Update Will Displease Many People

According to the WABetainfo website, which usually discovers the news about the messenger before everyone else, clues were found about limits of Google Drive, but it is speculated that this free limit will be 15GBand it is important to note that this storage shares space with two other Google services: Gmail and Google Photos.

The first signs of this limitation began to appear a few months ago, when the possibility of deleting some messages or media from the cloud arose, already demonstrating a possible limitation of Google to sell cloud storage.

including the Google Photos, in June of last year, ended the possibility of unlimited storage of photos and videos, leaving only 15 GB free for the user. For those who exceed this free limit, it will be necessary to pay the Google One subscription:

For R$6.99 per month or R$69.99 per year for 100GB of storage.

Or R$34.99 per month or R$349.99 per year with 2TB of storage.

If the information is confirmed, then Android users will lose one of their biggest advantages over iOS users. We can only wait for more information.