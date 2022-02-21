WhatsApp confirms that it will remove option on the app’s camera

As in 2021, the Whatsapp intends to implement several features on the platform. However, the messenger also wants to make some changes to tools already in place. One of them refers to a small change in the iOS app’s camera.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, which specializes in advancing the messenger’s news, the intention is to redesign the camera change icon in the application. In this sense, the horizontal bar that shows the most recent photos from the gallery located at the bottom of the screen would be removed and replaced by a more discreet button.

So far, the new change is only available to those using the beta version of Whatsapp for iOS. It is worth mentioning that the novelty divided opinions, while some loved the change, others said they preferred the old way.

In addition, behind-the-scenes information indicates that more changes to the messenger chamber should be made soon.

If you are trying to use the Whatsapp for the first time or have just changed your cell phone, be aware that you will need to enable your phone number to use the messaging platform. With that in mind, here’s how to perform the procedure in an easy and practical way.

Before anything else, you need to know some requirements that are required for you to be able to confirm your phone number on Whatsapp. Check out what they are:

Only one phone number can be confirmed;

The phone number must be unlocked;

Pay attention to possible settings that can block phone calls. Disable each of them;

Be connected to a stable internet network, either via mobile data or Wi-Fi.

How to confirm phone number on WhatsApp

Now that you know the criteria, see the step-by-step guide on how to confirm your phone number on Whatsapp:

Open the application and choose your country from the list that will appear (the field for the country code will be filled in automatically); Enter your phone number in the requested field; Then tap “Next” to receive the code by SMS; After receiving the six-digit code, enter it in the field provided. If you do not receive the six-digit code by SMS, please try to send it again after the progress bar is completed. This can take about 10 minutes – don’t try to guess the code as this may temporarily prevent access to your account; If the time runs out before you receive the code, an option for phone call will appear on the screen; Just select the option “Call me” and wait for the operation to complete; When they call you, write the code and enter it in the requested tab to confirm your phone number in Whatsapp.

extra tips

Even following the guidelines above, it is possible that the operation is not successful. With that in mind, here’s what to do:

Restart your cell phone. To do this, turn it off and wait 30 seconds. After that time, turn it on again;

Download the latest version of Whatsapp ;

; Confirm that the number can receive messages and calls, use another device to send an SMS to the phone number in full international format that you entered in the messenger.