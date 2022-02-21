Who voted for whom on the fifth wall of the reality show

This week, the fifth wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) began to be formed on Friday, with the big phone playing for the first time. Brunna Gonçalves answered him and indicated Gustavo to the wall. And on Sunday’s show, an entirely different dynamic shook the house. Brunna, Gustavo and Paulo André are on the fifth wall. Who do you want eliminated?

angel power

BBB 22: Natalia is immunized by Arthur Aguiar Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Arthur Aguiar, the angel of the week, immunized Natalia. The former Rebel chose to immunize the sister and justified it by saying that last week she was at risk, just like him, however, he did not put himself in her place.

So that she doesn’t run the risk of going to the wall today, my necklace goes to Nati. Arthur

leader nomination

BBB 22: Brunna is nominated by Lucas to the wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Soon after, Lucas — the leader of the week, indicated Brunna Gonçalves straight to the hot seat. According to him, her choice was to move the game around.

My vote is for Brunna. In the last few weeks, we ended up exchanging vows, but it goes far beyond that. My group has received votes, went to the wall directly and I see that Brunna is in a direct protection network, so she would not be nominated. It’s for moving the game around too. Lucas

house vote

BBB 22: Jessilane, Eliezer and Paulo André were nominated by the house Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Divided into three different groups, they had to nominate a person from the other group to go to the wall. After the teams were split, they were directed to a different room in the house.

Fourth lollipop: Laís, Jade Picon, Larissa, Eliezer, Vinicius, Slovenia and Brunna Gonçalves — Voted for Jessilane.

Fourth grunge: Paulo André, Arthur Aguiar, Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva and Gustavo — Voted for Eliezer.

Confessional: Linn da Quebrada, Jessilane, Natália and Tiago Abravanel — Voted for Paulo André.

Each group nominates, in consensus, a participant from one of the other two groups. Also, if the group does not reach an agreement, the vote is open. If there is a tie, the leader casts the minerva vote to decide who is in the hot seat. Thaddeus

back and forth

BBB 22: Paulo André, Eliezer, Gustavo and Jessilane in the back and forth test Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

In the back and forth race, everyone — except the one indicated by the leader competed. Eliezer and Jessilane were saved from the wall. Thus, Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André face off in the fifth hot seat of the edition.