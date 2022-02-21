Why the number of murders grows only in the North region of Brazil | Violence Monitor

The Northern region of Brazil was the only one to register an increase in the number of intentional violent deaths in 2021. There were 5,448 murder victims last year, a 10% increase compared to 2020. The trend contrasts with the 7% decrease in the whole the country, according to the national homicide rate created by the g1 with data from 26 states and the Federal District.

The explanation for the increase in violence in the region is the combination of environmental crimes and organized crime with the lack of coordination of state and federal governments, say experts from the Brazilian Forum on Public Security (FBSP) and the USP’s Center for the Study of Violence ( NEV-USP).

Experts point to the following factors for the increase in violence:

Association of drug trafficking with environmental crimes, such as land grabbing, illegal mining and deforestation

Lack of integration of state and federal authorities in the fight against crimes in the Legal Amazon

Territory dispute between criminal factions

“Unlike the rest of the states, where this homicide curve has been decreasing, showing greater stability in these criminal scenes, in the North, the states of the Legal Amazon are experiencing an imbalance due to the weakening of inspection and police institutions to control behaviors criminals in the invasion of indigenous land, land grabbing, wood and even drugs”, says Bruno Paes Manso, from NEV-USP.

“In the opposite direction of the country, violence in the North region, where most of the states of the Legal Amazon are located, shows a sharp increase in violence in rural and forest areas, which seems to be associated with the dynamics that overlap environmental crimes and organized crime”, says Samira Bueno, from FBSP.

The North region was the only one in the country that had a high number of murders — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1

Amazon leads the trend

Amazonas was the state with the highest increase in the region and the country: 54% more deaths were recorded in 2021 than in 2020 in the state – the number went from 1,019 to 1,571.

“The state is experiencing an overlap of crises in the field of public security: on the one hand, after a period of relative stability with the apparent monopoly of the Comando Vermelho in the region of Manaus, violence began to grow again with FDN leaders allying themselves with other groups. criminals to try to reconquer strategic territories for drug trafficking; on the other hand, the increase in homicides in regions where deforestation is advancing indicates the profusion of land conflicts and environmental crimes that have taken over the region”, explains Samira.

According to the researcher, while criminal activities are increasingly intertwined, the fight continues to be carried out separately by federal and state agencies.

“Drug trafficking, deforestation, land grabbing or illegal mining are types of illegalities that, in the formal world, would demand the attention of different inspection and control agencies, including the police. state agencies, it is not surprising that the Violence Monitor data indicate that the dynamics of the accentuated internalization of violence are continuing”, he says.

“Thus, it is necessary to invest in the strengthening of integrated command and control mechanisms, which connect the federal and state spheres and, in particular, different bodies and Powers (Police, MP, Defenders, IBAMA, ICMBio, Judiciary, among others). sovereignty and development, the logic that will allow the reduction of crimes and violence in the region must be the construction of institutional capacities and not the militarized and temporary occupation of the territory.”