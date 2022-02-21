With 171 dead, tragedy in Petrópolis equals the largest ever recorded in the history of the municipality | Rio de Janeiro

Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region, confirmed this Sunday (20) 171 deaths caused by the rains that devastated the city on the 15th. As a result, the tragedy equaled the number of deaths the worst disaster ever recorded by the Civil Defense in the municipality.

In 1988, 171 people died in another storm that hit the region, according to Civil Defense data. The first record released by the agency is from 1966when there was 80 deaths.

On February 5, 1988, a Friday, another torrential rain fell on Petrópolis. which also partially destroyed the Imperial City. The then mayor, Paulo Rattesstated that it was “the greatest catastrophe of all time” in the municipality, as published by Jornal do Brasil.

The tragedy, 34 years ago, left 171 dead, more than 4 thousand homeless and thousands of injured. The death data are included in the Contingency Plan for Flooding of the Civil Defense of Petrópolis.

After 1988 and 2022, the worst disaster in the city was recorded in 1979, with 87 deaths. Then in 1966, with 80 dead; in 2011. Following are the tragedies of 2011 in the Serrana Region (73 deaths); another in 2001 (51 deaths); and one more in 2013 (13 deaths).

About the catastrophe in 1988, Jornal do Brasil reported that barriers fell on at least 500 streets, and access to Petrópolis via BR-040 was blocked in both directions. A scenario similar to what happened now in 2022.

Until this Sunday, the Fire Department counted 171 dead, and in the records of the State Secretariat of Civil Police the number of missing reached almost 200.

The day after the 1988 tragedy, the newspaper O Globo reported that Mayor Rattes was still considering declaring a state of calamity in the city, which in fact happened soon after. The initial numbers already indicated the scale of the disaster.

On the same night that the rain fell on Petrópolis, after two and a half hours of storm, the authorities counted 12 dead and about 500 homeless. The loss in currency at the time was calculated at 1 billion Cruzados.

Two days later, on Sunday (8), the number would jump to 120. And just like in the tragedy of the 15th, another sad coincidence was the abandonment of the population. Desperate, people mobilized to look for relatives and friends buried in mud and rubble.

Thirty-four years have passed since that night in February 1988. Even so, the government’s response remains precarious. The newspaper O Globo recorded, at the time, that the shortage of personnel was, at first, supplied by almost 40 military personnel who immediately took to the streets.

Another edition of Jornal do Brasil recorded that the rescue teams, including men from the Civil Defense of Petrópolis, the Military Police and the Army, totaled 800 people. Even so, the newspaper pointed out that the manpower was insufficient to deal with the humanitarian tragedy.

The same scenario of 1988 was repeated this year, on the 15th. All that was left for the population of Petropolitan was to remove the rubble and try to rescue bodies of family and friends.

Still, the number of first responders that year exceeds the number of firefighters deployed for the most recent disaster. On the third day of searching for this year’s tragedy, the RJ Fire Department reported that 500 soldiers were working in the region.

To the g1Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) said that the technical assessment of the firefighters was that the number of rescuers “handled” the chaos in Petrópolis.