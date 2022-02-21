With Castro close to Botafogo, Corinthians resumes search for coach

After initially advance in the negotiations for Luís Castro, Al Duhail’s coach, and then watch Botafogo enter the negotiation and get close to closing with the Portuguese, Corinthians gave up yesterday (20) the hiring and will have to restart the search for a new commander in the next days.

Until Saturday, Alvinegro Paulista was the coach’s preference and was ahead in the dispute with General Severiano’s club. Castro’s termination fine, around €1.2 million, was not seen as a problem for the board.

Until the turnaround on Sunday, therefore, the Corinthian board was betting its chips on hiring the Portuguese, and will now have to turn its eyes to the market to find the new commander of the team.

In addition to accumulating three wins and a draw since Sylvinho’s departure, interim Fernando Lázaro collaborated with the evolution in the team’s performance presented in the last rounds, and could therefore be a candidate. However, he cannot be effective at this time, as he does not even have the CBF Academy License A.

Previously, the club had already searched for compatriots of Luís Castro. However, talks with the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, Rui Vitória and Jorge Jesus, ex-Flamengo, did not progress, which put the Al Duhail coach as the most viable option for Timão, which is now starting from scratch the search for the new technician.

Castro near Botafogo

How did you find out the UOL EsporteBotafogo advanced in negotiations with Luís Castro and is close to closing with the Portuguese.

The outcome of these negotiations, according to the report published this Sunday, should occur in the coming days.

Today at Al Duhail, from Qatar, Castro lived his best moment at Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, where he won the Ukrainian Championship in 2019-20. In Portugal, the coach worked at Penafiel, Chaves, Rio Ave, Vitória de Guimarães and Porto, where he was also coordinator of the basic categories.