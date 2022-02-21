With family, three goals, captain’s belt and new car: Hulk has (another) day of glory at Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

When the Supercopa do Brasil trophy was already in the hands of Atlético-MG, one of the heroes of the conquest was heading to the Pantanal Arena tunnel, but stopped to take pictures with fans, even Flamengo. Charisma and sensitivity off the field, protagonism and (many) goals inside it. Hulk is an inevitable idol.

Atlético’s number 7 scored three goals in the decision of the tournament in Cuiabá. Of course, one of them was on the ball rolling, essential for the dispute to go to penalties. The scorer tied the game at 2-2 with his right leg, 10 minutes after Flamengo turned the score around.

With the captain’s armband, he acted like one. He converted the first penalty, the situation dragged on, and he tucked the ball under his arm to kick a second penalty, when the 11 players on each side had already gone to the lime mark.

With each goal scored by Hulk in the Pantanal Arena, far away, on the other side of the stadium in relation to the press stand, a box exploded. It was possible to see the player’s family in force in the match, waving the red and black flag (from Paraíba), with the symbol of the Rooster and the green superhero.

In penalty kick on any occasion for Galo, Hulk has 16 correct kicks in 18 hits, 88.9%

It was as a family, alongside his wife Camila and father Gilvan, that Hulk celebrated another victory for Atlético-MG at the club’s hotel, a few hours after the match, and minutes before Galo departed for Belo Horizonte.

The top scorer’s first half was more discreet, well-marked, with no spaces in an Atlético that was more timid to attack. In the second half, already with another boot (black, instead of the white one that he started the game with), Hulk loosened up more, received several fouls and scored the 41st goal for Atlético.

At 29 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the Hulk area of ​​Atlético-MG against Flamengo

A performance that earned him the nomination of best player in the Supercup, and a zero km car provided by the sponsor of the tournament, in the amount of R$ 150 thousand. On leaving the Pantanal Arena, the player received a sign about the monsoon of applause received in 2021 by the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso, and only a security guard to remove him from the photos and harassment of the fans who wanted to take a cone from one of the great idols of the game. rooster story.