With two from Auba, Barcelona thrashes Valencia and enters Espanyol’s G4 – 02/20/2022

Barcelona had a great performance in the duel against Valencia, valid for the 25th round of the Spanish Championship. The team led by coach Xavi thrashed away from home by 4-1, highlighting the striker Aubameyang, who scored twice.

With the triumph, the Catalan team reaches 42 points, climbs even more in the leaderboard and enters the G4 of the national tournament, touching once and for all Betis, third place with 43.

The focus now for Barça is on the game against Napoli, in the middle of the week, the 24th, Thursday. The match is valid for the Europa League, and in the first leg, at Camp Nou, the two teams were tied 1-1.

Barcelona in front

The visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half. Striker Aubameyang took advantage of Jordi Alba’s beautiful cross to land a precise shot at the angle, without any chance for goalkeeper Mamardashvili. Barça were already better in the game at that moment.

Goal disallowed!

Three minutes after Auba’s goal, the hosts equalized, but the bid was annulled by the referee. That’s because Valencia’s left-back, Gayá, was offside before making the submission.

One more from Barcelona

The Catalans felt comfortable in the match, especially after taking the lead. In the 31st minute, Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead after Dembélé’s pass. The move only happened because of another precise participation by Alba, who managed to find the French striker in good condition.

open again

Aubameyang was one of the highlights of the match and in the 37th minute of the first half he scored his second, Barcelona’s third in the match, after a good collective move by the visitors.

Valencia discounts

The owners of the house were in a very complicated situation, but that didn’t stop them from reacting. At six minutes into the second half Soler took advantage of Bryan Gil’s cross and headed firmly to reduce the opponent’s advantage.

braking any reaction

Barcelona didn’t want to take the risk of seeing Valencia reduce the advantage they built in the first half even further. Therefore, he insisted on increasing the pace and scoring the fourth goal, this time with young Pedri, in a beautiful shot from outside the area.