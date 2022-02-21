Young Brazilian is arrested with 15 kg of cocaine in Thailand, which punishes crime with death

Young Brazilian woman was arrested with two other men. Photo: Reproduction.

Girl worked in steakhouse

Itamaraty did not hire a lawyer

Family wants to bring young Brazilian to be tried in Brazil

A 21-year-old Brazilian girl was arrested with 15.5 kilos of cocaine at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, where drug trafficking can be punished with the death penalty, considering quantities and circumstances.

Mary Hellen Coelho Silva was with two other men, who were also arrested in last week’s arrest. She lives in Pouso Alegre, Minas Gerais, with her mother and siblings.

“Our goal is that she does not get life imprisonment or the death penalty”, declared the sister of young Mariana Coelho, in an interview with the G1 portal.

Mariana, who dreamed of opening a cake shop with her sister, says that the family learned about the arrest from Mary herself, who sent an audio via the messaging app.

“Last Sunday she made contact with me. She sent me a desperate audio saying that she had been arrested in Thailand. She asked me to help her in some way, to get in touch with the Brazilian embassy. But I had no idea of ​​the dimension of it, I didn’t know the gravity. For me, she was traveling to Curitiba looking for a boyfriend, these things that young people do”, Mariana reported.

After hearing the news and the possible punishments that the daughter could face, the young woman’s mother, who is battling cancer, needed to be hospitalized.

“We didn’t know. She worked with a formal contract at a steakhouse in town. She had her service, all right. We don’t know what made her do that. We were in a state of shock, we are desperate”, said the sister.

According to Mariana, the family did not know about her sister’s involvement in drug trafficking. Now, they’re waiting for information about Mary Hellen’s situation.

“We want to hear from her, to know how she is being treated there. I think the family had a right to at least know how she is doing. Imagine us here, a week, not knowing what happened. We don’t know anything. This very serious crime and sometimes she was not even aware of what was happening. I don’t think she knew any of this, for me she was tricked, induced,” she said.

Keep reading

Now, the family is mobilizing on social media to try to bring Mary Hellen to Brazil, where they prefer her to be tried.

“We want help, it’s not possible that there’s nothing to be done. I sent an email to Itamaraty. They got back to me saying that they were aware that my sister was being held in Bangkok, but that they could not hire a lawyer. I don’t really know how they can help. I don’t think anyone has the right to take anyone’s life. Paying with life is very strong, right? A 22-year-old girl is too young,” she lamented.