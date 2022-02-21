Young Ukrainian reports fear and says there is no hatred against Russian citizens: ‘These are political games’ – News

Olha Hlovatska, 27, lives in Kiev, Ukraine. The young woman, a master of economics, says that she is afraid of the imminent Russian invasion of her country. Despite the tension, schools and universities continue to function. In an interview with R7Hlovatska reported fears that the situation will get even more difficult for Ukrainians.

“A few days ago, when I started reading news about countries that were issuing a warning to their citizens to return and insisting that they leave, I really felt scared because I didn’t think this situation was that serious,” says Hlovatska.





The territorial confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, which began to intensify after the annexation of Crimea by the Russians in 2014, has taken on new contours in recent months with the increase in troops from both nations on the border between the countries.

The tension made NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States enter this discussion. According to the young woman, the news made people panic. “How was it possible for the United States to predict the exact day of the war? Everyone is a little afraid, but if there is a war it will be in Donetsk and Lugansk,” she reports.





On Friday, the leader of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian breakaway republic of Donetsk announced the withdrawal of civilians from that region in eastern Ukraine to Russia and accused Kiev of preparing an invasion after fighting escalated. “Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky will very soon give the order to go on the offensive and launch a plan to invade the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk,” he said, referring to the two breakaway territories.

For Hlovatska, there is no hatred towards Russian citizens, much less the desire for war. “We know that they are political games”, she evaluates. On expectations for the future as a Ukrainian citizen, she reports that it is very difficult to know when the war will come to an end, as in practice it has lasted eight years. “I believe in our president, in military strength and I remain optimistic that we will have a safe and good future in Ukraine.”

Even in the face of the tension scenario, classes continue normally in the country. “As far as I know, schools and universities maintain classes as normal and universities are allowing foreign students who have left Ukraine to attend classes remotely,” he concludes.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Karla Dunder



