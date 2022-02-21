Zema and Lula lead polls, but undecided may change scenario in Minas – Politica

The numbers are in surveys released between yesterday and this Monday (21/2) (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM and NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP) Despite the leadership of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Romeu Zema (Novo), Minas Gerais still has significant indecision rates on disputes over the state government and the presidency of the Republic. Survey of F5 Institute Updates Data shows that, in the local election, there are 13.6% of citizens with doubts about who to vote for; with regard to the national plan, the percentage of 9.2%.

The numbers are in surveys released between yesterday and this Monday (21/2) by the State of Mines. In the local dispute, in addition to the almost 14% undecided, there are 9.5% of people who intend to annul the vote or choose the white option, and also a small group that did not respond to the questioning (1.7%).

The above indices make up the stimulated scenario, in which voters give their opinion based on a list of potential candidates shown by the interviewers. In the spontaneous poll, in which names can be freely spoken, 49.4% of voters are indecisive; another 12.5% ​​indicated the intention to annul the vote and another 10.5% ended up not responding.

At the national level, the spontaneous scenario has 31.3% of undecided people, 9.5% of possible blanks and nulls and 9.9% of citizens who did not want to answer the name of who they intend to choose to occupy the presidential seat.

In the Stimulated, in addition to the 9% of undecided, there are 7.5% of hypothetical null votes and 2.3% of citizens who did not respond.

‘Political chess’ will define directions in Minas

In Minas Gerais, as shown by the IN, Zema has 46.8% of voting intentions, against 17.4% for Alexandre Kalil (PSD), mayor of Belo Horizonte. For Domilson Coelho, executive director of F5the current governor’s advantage is considerable, but the pessist may be able to garner the support of the undecided.

An eventual rapprochement between Kalil and Lula, for example, could boost the Belo Horizonte mayor, who has not yet confirmed that he is a pre-candidate for the government. “This [apoio de Lula]for sure, it should change the scenario a lot and improve its performance a lot [Kalil]”, says Domilson. “It all depends on the next moves in political chess,” he asserts.

In favor of Zema, however, it weighs heavily in the interior of Minas Gerais — while Kalil predominates in the Metropolitan Region of BH. For Domilson, the Novo politician’s way of governing pleased the Minas Gerais voter. “I don’t know if Kalil will have time to win the countryside. He has to seek the vote in the countryside, consolidated for the current governor”.

Election campaign will give clarity to national directions

In national terms, Lula accounts for 36.1% of voting intentions. The vice-leader, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appears with 27.7%. Domilson Coelho believes that most of those undecided about the national dispute will wait for the first movements of the electoral campaign to define the road to be taken.

“These undecided people will wait for the campaign to happen and take to the streets to define the vote. The contest for governor will have no influence on the election for president. There will be people voting for Zema and Lula; there will be people voting for Kalil and Bolsonaro”.

The search

The first election poll carried out by F5/EM in 2022, it collected opinions from 1,560 voters between the 14th and 17th of this month. The interviews were done by telephone. The confidence level of the results obtained is 95%. The margin of error of 2.5%, plus or minus.

The survey is registered at the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG) under the number MG-08290/2022.

